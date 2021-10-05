Chillicothe (Mo.) Volleyball Lady Hornets Post 10th Win of 2021

As reported to C-T

TRENTON — Chillicothe High School’s volleyball Lady Hornets equaled the program’s largest wins total in five years Monday night and have multiple chances to add more in the next couple of weeks.

Coach Bob Long’s crew repeated its season-opening sweep of Trenton, this time on the Lady Bulldogs’ court, prevailing 25-16, 25-22, 25-17.

The CHS victory squared its overall record this fall at 10-10 heading into a non-conference match at St. Joseph: Lafayette Tuesday evening. The Lady Hornets defeated the Lady Irish in straight games in Chillicothe a couple of weeks back, but all three games were reasonably close.

In Monday’s triumph over Trenton, Chillicothe had among its best matches of the season with its at-net attack. Junior Anna Fisher drove home a team-best eight “kills” (spikes), while senior Gracie West and sophomore Kayanna Cranmer provided a half-dozen each.

Facilitating those putaway opportunities the most was junior setter Jessica Reeter, who earned 14 assists.

Sophomore Delanie Kieffer paced the floor defense with 14 “digs.”