Chillicothe (Mo.) HS Tennis Lady Hornets Handily Reach District Final

As reported to C-T

Top-seeded Trenton will try to post a third match victory over the second-seeded Chillicothe (Mo.) HS tennis Lady Hornets Wednesday (Oct. 6), this time with the Class 1 District 15 team tournament title on the line.

Beaten by the championship-match foe 6-3 and 5-4 previously this fall, Chillicothe earned another crack at THS’ Lady Bulldogs by dominating visiting No. 3 seed Excelsior Springs 5-1 Tuesday. At the same time, Trenton was blanking No. 4 seed Carrollton 5-0.

Wednesday’s dual duel at the Trenton High courts (west end of the school complex) is set to start at 4 p.m.

The District 15 champion will meet the District 16 title-winner – either Savannah or St. Joseph: Bishop LeBlond – in the first round of state play. That match – likely at the District 15 champ’s choice of courts – presumably will be early next week, but could come as soon as this Friday.

Regardless of Wednesday’s CHS-THS outcome, the season will not be complete for Chillicothe. Its top doubles pair – junior Cami Carpenter and senior Leah Lourenco – will play this Saturday for a trip to the approaching Class 1 non-team state tournament.

They’ll face Emily Weddle and Peyton Netton of Bishop LeBlond Saturday in a state-qualifying sectional match at Lee’s Summit’s St. Michael the Archangel High School courts.

On the Daryl Danner Memorial Park courts in Chillicothe Tuesday, the host Lady Hornets didn’t get off to the most-promising of starts.

In the No. 1 double set (using pro-8 scoring – first duo to eight games with a lead of two games wins), the Lady Hornets’ district champs not only had their hands full with Excelsior Springs’ Annallise Selby/Amanda Mayfield tandem, but dropped the set/match, 7-9.

Fortunately for Chillicothe, ESHS’ Lady Tigers didn’t have a lot else going for them.

The No. 2 doubles set was dominated by Lady Hornets Rylee Washburn and Izzy Garr, who wound up shutting out Kaylie Como/Emma Kern, 8-0.

CHS’ No. 3 doubles combo – Olivia Anderson and Audrey Snider – was nearly as impenetrable. The seniors dispatched Lauren Mueller/Megan Riegel by an 8-1 margin.

Those results sent Chillicothe into singles play, where it hasn’t always fared so well this fall, with only a 2-1 lead.

However, it turned out the best-of-3-sets singles play would suit CHS very well on this occasion.

At No. 6 position, Garr raced through the first set against Riegel at love, then closed out the match with a 6-2 runaway in the second set.

No. 4 action saw Anderson best Kern by the same scores, only in opposite sequence. After taking set one 6-2, the Lady Hornet blanked her opponent in the second set to win their match.

At No. 2, Lourenco bounced back smartly from her doubles disappointment. The senior staked out an early lead in the opening set and eventually claimed it, 6-3. She then shut out Como 6-0 in set No. 2 to give Chillicothe an insurmountable 5-1 lead, terminating play for the day.