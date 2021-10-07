Chillicothe (Mo.) HS Tennis Lady Hornets District Team Champs

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

TRENTON — After its home courts were dry following about a 2-hours rain delay, top-seeded Trenton’s Lady Bulldogs came out growling and rallied from a pre-precipitation deficit to push the second-seeded Chillicothe High School Lady Hornets on the brink of defeat in the Class 1 District 15 team tournament championship match Wednesday.

However, keyed by one senior’s clutch singles triumph and eventually sealed dramatically by another senior, Chillicothe pulled off a long and crazy 5-4 victory on the Trenton High courts in a match which finally ended just short of six hours after it commenced.

About a half-hour’s worth of moderate, but steady, rainshowers about 40 minutes into the teams’ third meeting of the season led to about a 2-hours delay in the action, but the wait proved worth it, in terms of dramatic developments and tense, yet sportsmanlike, competition that fittingly was capped with an up-for-grabs ending.

With CHS briefly having led 3-1 after senior Olivia Anderson won what had become the critical No. 4 singles match in straight sets, Trenton’s top three players having responded by closing out their three very competitive matches to put the Lady Bulldogs up 4-3, and then CHS’ Izzy Garr capturing her No. 6 match in straight sets to even things at 4-4, the outcome and berth in the state tournament early next week rested on the No. 5 singles battle.

In it, Lady Hornets 12th grader Audrey Snider, a newcomer to regular varsity-level play in her final year of high school, grabbed the first set and seemed poised to close out opponent Harley Hall in straight sets for a Chillicothe victory.

Hall had other ideas, though.

Trailing 2-3 and at deuce in the next game, she made a series of remarkable point-saving shots on the no-ad game-deciding point, the last one becoming a clean winner that denied Snyder a 4-2 advantage and, instead, leveled the set.

Then, as if the earlier rain delay had not been enough, after the first two points of the next game had been split, the courts’ lights – on a pre-set timer system – automatically shut off.

Due to the type of lighting system used, a new wait of about 15-20 minutes had to be endured while the lights “cooled” and then ever-so-slowly glowed back toward full candlepower.

When the match, at last, was able to recommence, as happened after the earlier stoppage, Trenton seized the initiative.

Hall won the lighting-interrupted seventh game, then the eighth, too, and stood one game won away from taking set No. 2 and forcing the match to a first-to-10-points tiebreaker that would determine the district champion and representative in team state play.

Snider tried to push back, winning the next game and having a lead in the one after that. However, one point away from tying the set at 5-5, she saw the next two go to *** instead. When Hall hit a winner in the no-ad deuce point, it gave her the set 6-4 and meant the championship would hinge on the relative handful of points in the tiebreaker.

Through the first 12 points, neither player could create more than a 1-point lead at any juncture as they stood tied 6-6.

Finally, Snider followed up a win of the 13th point with another right afterward, ratcheting up the pressure on Hall. Another point finished in the Lady Hornet’s favor, putting Chillicothe on the threshold of advancement.

One more relatively-brief rally saw Snider’s second shot not get returned successfully and, as the senior – who had required a brief medical break just before the end of the second set when she had a sudden asthma attack – threw both her arms skyward, Chillicothe had repeated as district team champ, knocking Trenton off 5-4 after having dropped 6-3 and 5-4 regular-season clashes.

“I tell you what – we had some girls step up big and win some matches that we needed to win to pull this out,” stated Karen Jackson, Chillicothe head coach. “Audrey Snider winning that third-set tiebreak to seal the deal was amazing!”

Prior to the long rain delay, the Lady Hornets had the upper hand in the in-progress doubles sets, including 7-4 in what was considered to be the potentially-pivotal No. 1 set. When play resumed, however, Trenton’s top pairing of Mallory Sole and grabbed the bull by the horns.

One game away from losing their set, they charged back to win five games in a row to earn a 9-7 triumph.

Even with CHS’ No. 2 duo – sophomores Rylee Washburn and Garr – and No. 3 tandem – Anderson/Snider – closing out their sets/matches for a 2-1 Chillicothe lead after doubles, the pressure shifted squarely onto the lower half of the CHS lineup, given the quality in singles of Trenton’s top three players.

When Anderson and Garr prevailed in straight sets, it fell to Snider to deliver the final verdict.

Even had the Lady Hornets not outdueled Trenton Wednesday, the CHS season would not have been complete.

Its top doubles pair – junior Cami Carpenter and senior Leah Lourenco – is to play today (Saturday) for a trip to the approaching Class 1 non-team state tournament.

They’ll face Emily Weddle and Peyton Netton of Bishop LeBlond Saturday in a state-qualifying sectional match at Lee’s Summit’s St. Michael the Archangel High School courts.

In prevailing and advancing to the first round of state-tournament team play, Trenton notched its third match victory over CHS in as many meetings this fall.

As District 15 champion, Trenton will meet District 13 title-winner Harrisonville in the first round of state play. That match apparently will be played Monday morning at the Lee’s Summit North High School courts, Jackson indicated.

The winner of that match will turn around and take on either District 16 champion St. Joseph: Bishop LeBlond or the District 14 winner (either Marshall or Higginsville) – most likely BLHS – in the state quarterfinals at Lee’s Summit North that afternoon, too.