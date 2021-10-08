Chillicothe (Mo.) HS Soccer Hornets Nip SPX 3-2 For Record Ninth-Straight Win

As reported to C-T

Having broken a string of six losses in a row to Kansas City: St. Pius X at home last year, the Chillicothe (Mo.) HS soccer Hornets proved to themselves and the Warriors Thursday evening (Oct. 7) that winning at Kansas City was achievable, too. In doing so, they set a new program record.

Twice down by a goal, thanks to SPX tallies by Warriors top gun Eli Elliott, Chillicothe got equalizers from their own pair of pistols – Chace Corbin in the first half and Drake Cosgrove in the second, then tallied what stood up as the 3-2 Midland Empire Conference match-winner from Corbin off a Cosgrove pass in the 71st minute.

From there, the Hornets’ defense and senior netminder Jaxon Albertson kept the sheet clean and CHS (11-3, 4-2 conf.) had a ninth 2021 victory in succession. That surpasses the team record of eight straight first accomplished in 2012 and equaled with the Sept. 30 home victory over previously-unbeaten Concordia: St. Paul Lutheran.

Chillicothe will have a chance to further extend its run of success next Tuesday, weather permitting, when it’s due to visit St. Joseph: Lafayette. The Hornets blanked the Irish 6-0 in a MEC home match last month.

Thursday’s battle in north KC saw Elliott draw first blood for the Warriors with an unassisted goal in the eighth minute.

The tie lasted until just past the mid-point of the half when a foul on SPX in its penalty area gave Chillicothe a penalty kick. Corbin made no mistake on it, ringing up his 18th goal of the season to tie things in the 21st minute.

Still level at 1-1 going to the last half, the advantage swung back to the hosts inside the first 10 minutes when Elliott bent a corner kick into the CHS net past Albertson for his second goal of the evening.

Just as in the opening segment, St. Pius X protected its slender lead for about 12 minutes before Chillicothe pulled alongside again.

In the 62nd minute, the ball went beyond the SPX end line off the Warriors, giving the visiting Hornets a corner kick. Just as Elliott had done, CHS sniper Cosgrove curled his drive from the corner directly into the net for the 46th goal of his Hornets career. He’s fifth on the team’s all-time list, only one away from tying Derek Hussey for fourth.

The CHS senior’s shot made him the fifth Hornet in the program’s 15-seasons history to reach 25 goals in a season. With eight or more matches still to play, Cosgrove stands only four shy of Jon Kline’s 2014 single-season record.

With Thursday’s match again all square, the teams dueled for the next five to eight minutes before, just as the action entered the last 10 minutes of regulation time, Corbin got to a ball played his way by Cosgrove and pumped home his second of the match and 19th of the year. That doubles the career total with which he entered his senior year. The assist was Cosgrove’s seventh of the season.

When the visitors kept St. Pius X at bay the rest of the way, Chillicothe had back-to-back triumphs over the Warriors for the first time ever. Albertson completed his solid night in net with nine saves, CHS statisticians recorded.

“The fellas showed a lot of mental toughness, going down 1-0, and again 2-1, then battling back for a 3-2 victory,” saluted Tim Cunningham, CHS head coach since 2011.

“As always, St Pius is a quality team and our guys competed for the full 80 minutes.“

GIRLS’ GOLF

At Lawson Thursday, having taken their first dual-match loss of the season Tuesday during a home double-dual, CHS’ Lady Hornets closed 2021 dual-match competition with an 8-strokes setback against the host Lady Cardinals, 224-232.

Chillicothe finished with a 7-2 record in duals.

Most of both teams’ players had plenty of difficulties navigating the Hidden Valley Golf Course layout. Three of CHS’ five varsity-lineup members had at least one 10 on their card.

Only Lawson’s No. 2 player, Nine Schnaedel shot under 54 for the nine holes, earning the match medalist status with a 48.

Chillicothe’s best round came from senior Clara Leamer, its No. 3 player. She carded a 54, two shots better than No. 1 Lady Hornet Skyler Powers, who was back in action after missing Tuesday’s play.

Rounding out CHS’ scoring quartet were Izzie Montgomery with a 60 and Essie Hicks with a 62.

Completing the Lady Hornets lineup with her first varsity appearance was Caylee Anderson. She shot a 67.

The regular season now history, the Lady Hornets will try to advance at least a couple of players to the upcoming state tournament individually from Monday’s scheduled Class 2 District 4 tournament at Excelsior Springs.

Powers, Montgomery, Leamer and senior Abbey Hayen, who did not play Thursday, all have had single-day performances this fall that, if repeated at the 18-holes district tourney, could send them on to state a week later.

VOLLEYBALL

At Savannah Oct. 7, CHS’ volleyball Lady Hornets forced their MEC match to a fourth game, but still lost to the Lady Savages, 17-25, 15-25, 25-15, 16-25.

Statistically, junior Jessica Reeter distributed 13 assists and made the same number of defensive “digs,” while senior Makayla Vance posted a team-most 16 “digs.” Junior Anna Fisher fired home eight “kills” (spikes) and served four aces, head coach Bob Long reports.

The CHS spikers (10-12, 1-4 conf.) will host Hamilton Monday evening.