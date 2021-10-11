Chillicothe (Mo.) HS Golf Girls Powers, Montgomery State Tourney-Bound

As reported to C-T

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS — While the high school golf careers of Chillicothe High School’s three seniors – brief as it was for two of them who only participated in the program this year – ended in Monday’s rain-delayed Class 2 District 4 Tournament, it will go on for the two juniors Lady Hornets coach Darren Smith employed in the lineup.

Skyler Powers – the CHS squad’s top player during the regular season, in terms of scoring average – earned all-district status and advanced to the Oct. 18-19 state tournament at the Columbia Country Club by firing a 102 for 18 holes on the par-72 Excelsior Springs Country Club course. That score tied for 10th-best overall and was fifth among the 12 non-team qualifiers in the event.

Classmate Izzie Montgomery, a first-year competitive golfer like seniors Clara Leamer and Essie Hicks, also bagged a spot in the state tourney by carding a 111, the 11th-lowest score among players not on one of the two state-advancing teams (district champion Smithville and runnerup Warrensburg). A pair of players who shot 114s grabbed the last state-qualifying berths.

Montgomery’s round had her 19th overall.

While the 11th graders now have a chance to go to state a couple of times, Monday’s competition in the wet and chilly conditions rang the curtain down on the prep careers of seniors Abbey Hayen, Clara Leamer and Essie Hicks.

Hayen had Chillicothe’s third-best round Monday, carding a 120 that was six shots above the state cutoff line. She was 26th in the 48-players field.

Leamer took 32nd with her 127 and Hicks wobbled home in 158 shots in 47th place overall.

Chillicothe has had only 2021 graduate Hallie Jones compete at state the past two years after qualifying as a team as district champion in 2018 when, on its home Green Hills Golf Course, it had all five individuals shoot state-qualifying personal rounds that led to a 6-strokes team triumph.

Next week’s state tournament is slated for 36 holes – 18 Monday and 18 Tuesday.

VOLLEYBALL

At home Monday evening, Chillicothe High School’s volleyball Lady Hornets moved back to within a game of .500 for the season with an ultra-consistent 25-7, 25-7, 25-7 victory over Hamilton: Penney’s Lady Hornets.

On CHS’ “Senior Night,” with Makayla Vance, Gracie West, and Claire Ripley the honorees, the hosts held a comfortable lead in the first game when the serve rotated to junior Anna Fisher.

With Hamilton largely unable to even get a hefty percentage of her serves back across the net, Chillicothe captured about a dozen points in a row to take the game 25-7, setting the evening’s template. Fisher eventually was recorded for a team-most 17 service aces in the match.

Seniors Ripley and West notched a team-high three “kills” (spikes) each, as did junior Trista Tipton, who also paced CHS with seven defensive “digs” and six assists. Madison Albaugh chipped in seven other aces.

With the triumph, Chillicothe raised its season record to 11-12 with three regular-season matches and the district tournament remaining. In Bob Long’s second year as head coach, that wins total is the largest for CHS since 2016’s 20-7-1 campaign and equals the second-most since 2012.

It will have a chance to add another win Tuesday (Oct. 12) when it hosts St. Joseph Christian.