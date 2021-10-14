CHS' Powers, Montgomery to state goif tourney Monday, Tuesday

As reported to C-T

nullEXCELSIOR SPRINGS — While the high school golf careers of Chillicothe High School’s three seniors – brief as it was for two of them who only participated in the program this year – ended in Monday’s rain-delayed Class 2 District 4 Tournament, it will continue into the early part of the coming week for the two juniors Lady Hornets coach Darren Smith employed in the lineup.

Skyler Powers – the CHS squad’s top player during the regular season, in terms of scoring average – earned all-district status and advanced to the Oct. 18-19 state tournament at the Columbia Country Club by firing a 102 for 18 holes on the par-72 Excelsior Springs Country Club course. That score tied for 10th-best overall and was fifth among the 12 non-team qualifiers in the event.

Classmate Izzie Montgomery, a first-year competitive golfer like seniors Clara Leamer and Essie Hicks, also bagged a spot in the state tourney by carding a 111, the 11th-lowest score among players not on one of the two state-advancing teams (district champion Smithville and runnerup Warrensburg). A pair of players who shot 114s grabbed the last state-qualifying berths.

Montgomery’s round had her 19th overall.

While the 11th graders now have a chance to go to state a couple of times, Monday’s competition in the wet and chilly conditions rang the curtain down on the prep careers of seniors Abbey Hayen, Clara Leamer and Essie Hicks.

Hayen had Chillicothe’s third-best round Monday, carding a 120 that was six shots above the state cutoff line. She was 26th in the 48-players field.

Leamer took 32nd with her 127 and Hicks wobbled home in 158 shots in 47th place overall.

Chillicothe has had only 2021 graduate Hallie Jones compete at state the past two years after qualifying as a team as district champion in 2018 when, on its home Green Hills Golf Course, it had all five individuals shoot state-qualifying personal rounds that led to a 6-strokes team triumph.

The state tournament is slated for 36 holes – 18 Monday and 18 Tuesday.

As they head into state play, Powers unofficially has a season scoring average (per 18 holes) of 101.2 and Montgomery a 112 mark, each through 153 holes of play this season.