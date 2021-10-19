Chillicothe HS golfer Powers Starts State Tourney Strong Monday

As reported to C-T

COLUMBIA – In her debut in state-level competition Monday, Chillicothe HS junior Skyler Powers acquitted herself quite well, posting an 18-holes score of 96 in the Missouri State High School Activities Association Championships at the Columbia Country Club course.

Powers’ Monday round had her in the top third of the individual standings as part of a 4-ways tie for 26th place. This year’s Class 2 state tournament has 79 participants.

While Powers’ round was very respectable, it likely hasn’t positioned her for a crack at a state medal (top-15 individual finish).

Her 96 was nine shots away from the 15th-best day-1 total of 87. Of the nearly dozen golfers between her and a medal-earning spot were a half-dozen who were at least four strokes ahead of her. It will be very difficult to jump past that many to get into the top 15, but even a top-25 performance would be highly notable.

Another CHS Lady Hornet, Izzie Montgomery, also is one of the 79 participants, but her state debut was somewhat rockier.

Also an 11th grader, Montgomery took 121 swings to get around the course, leaving her alone in 74th place.

The Class 2 individual leader midway through was Marlene Edgeman of Marshfield. She carded a 72, two fewer strokes than Hanna Maschhoff of Osage. In third after round one was Lucille Trover of St. Louis: Visitation Academy with a 78.