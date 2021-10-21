CHS golfers swap daily results during state tournament

As reported to C-T

COLUMBIA — Chillicothe High School’s two juniors who competed in this week’s Class 2 high school girls’ state tournament at the Columbia Country Club left with a taste of the positive and the negative to spur their potential for returning to state next fall.

Skyler Powers and Izzie Montgomery each had a round they could feel good about and one they wished could be subject to a “do-over.”

Powers started the tourney promisingly for a state rookie, firing a 96 that left her in the top 30 in the 79-players individual standings. Come Tuesday, though, the “worm had turned” a bit and her score climbed an unlucky 13 shots to a 109, leaving her with a 46th-place finish for her 205 total.

Conversely, Montgomery struggled on day one, finishing with a 121, but rebounded very strongly on Tuesday with a round 10 strokes better. Her 111 meant a tourney total of 232, elevating her a handful of spots in the final standings to a tie for 69th place.

After parring a pair of par-5s – the first and last holes – to go with eight bogeys and eight double-bogeys or higher on Monday, Powers had two pars in her second round, as well, but this time on par 3s. However, she coupled those with only four bogeys, while a dozen holes saw her go 2-over or higher, including Nos. 15-17, which she played in a total of 5-over par in the first round. On Tuesday, she used an additional nine strokes to navigate those three, leading to her inflated final score.

Montgomery on Tuesday flipped her fortunes for the better on the course’s first four holes.

After a nightmarish stretch on Nos. 1-4 on Monday in which the Lady Hornet required 37 shots, she macheted that down to 25 in her second chance, actually accounting for more than her final amount of improvement. She ended Tuesday with only one par – on the par-5 15th, after parring both the eighth (par-4) and 15th the day before.

In her debut in state-level competition Monday, Powers acquitted herself quite well.

Powers’ Monday round had her in the top third of the individual standings as part of a 4-ways tie for 26th place.

Montgomery’s state debut was somewhat rockier, leaving her in 74th place.