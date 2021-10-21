Power-Packed 11-0 Win Propels Chillicothe (Mo.) HS to Class 3 State Semifinals

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

HOLDEN, Mo. – With both their hitting and pitching Wednesday night, the Chillicothe High School softball Lady Hornets powered their way to Springfield and a second-ever appearance in the state tournament semifinals and finals next week.

With what apparently are a team-record five home runs delivered by four players – two by junior shortstop Kirsten Dunn and one each by Bre Pithan, Sophia Luetticke and Hope Helton – and 1-hit pitching by ace righthander Kinlei Boley, who tied a team individual record herself with her 21st win of the year, the Lady Hornets (29-4) overwhelmed host Holden 11-0 in six innings in the quarterfinals of the Class 3 state tournament.

Back-to-back solo home runs by Dunn and fellow junior Pithan in the bottom of the third inning doubled the 2-0 lead those two had delivered in the first with a squeeze bunt and being hit by a pitch, respectively.

Once the CHS bats plugged in their power, the game soared out of Holden’s reach, especially considering the Lady Eagles were being nearly no-hit by Boley.

In the Chillicothe fourth, inning-opening hits by sophomore Nos. 8 and 9 batters Hadley Beemer and Jolie Bonderer were followed by lefthanded-swinging leadoff hitter Sophia Luetticke’s launch over the friendly fence in left-center field, making it 7-0 and signaling the end of Holden starting pitcher’s Maddie Sechrest stint in the pitcher’s circle.

In the fifth, Dunn touched off her solo shot, this time over the fence in right-center after she’d pulled her third-inning clout to straightaway left. That made it 8-0.

The home half of the fifth saw Boley, who had only allowed one prior baserunner on a third-inning hit batsman, lose her bid for a second postseason no-hitter. Relief pitcher Abby Sisk pulled a soft line drive squarely between the shortstop and third baseman when the CHS hurler had a 2-outs changeup drift in high in the strike zone, but she never moved past first base.

The top of the sixth opened with a sizzling single up the middle for Bonderer’s third-straight hit, which Luetticke followed with her second extra-base hit to left-center – a double that sent Bonderer to third.

Junior catcher and No. 2 batter Hope Helton then stepped in and pounded a pitch high over the scoreboard behind the left-field fence, putting the Lady Hornets in position to win by the 10-runs-lead rule after the bottom of the sixth.

The second CHS 3-runs shot and fifth total long ball of the game surpassed the apparent single-game record of four home runs established last year and, a huge push, pulled this year’s club into a tie with the 2011 Lady Hornets for most home runs in a season – 20.

It also broke the team-leading and team-record tie for runs batted in for a season Helton had been in with classmate and batterymate Boley. Helton now has 46 RBI on the year.

All that remained at that juncture was to see if Holden could solve Boley enough to extend the game to its full scheduled length. The answer quickly was “No,” as the CHS hurler fielded a grounder back to her, first baseman Mika Hibner reacted in an eyeblink to spear a sizzling line drive just in fair territory, and center fielder Luetticke squeezed a fly ball a few feet in front of the fence in right-center to unleash the CHS celebration of its upcoming journey to the Oct. 29-30 state semifinals at Springfield.

The softball Lady Hornets’ only other appearance in the state semis and finals was exactly 10 years ago. That squad finished second, losing 2-0 in the state title game to Centralia.

While Chillicothe’s semifinal game against either Perryville (16-13) or St. Charles: West (10-16) at the Killian Softball Complex in central Springfield is set for Friday at 2 p.m., if it comes out on the short end of it, its third-place game will be that evening at 7:30.

The Class 3 state-championship contest is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at 3:30.

Statistically Wednesday, Chillicothe out-hit Holden 13-1 with seven of the 13 going for extra bases. Both Helton and Luetticke doubled and homered, while Dunn went deep twice and Pithan once.

Luetticke’s pair of hits and runs scored hiked her team-record season totals for those categories to 70 and 65, respectively, more than 50% higher than the new team marks she established in 2020.

By earning the pitching decision, Boley joined Mallory Lowe in 2006 and Sarah Baldwin in 2008, 2010 and 2011 in notching 21 wins in a season.

For Dunn, her pair of roundtrippers gave her four for the year, while for Helton, Luetticke and Pithan, theirs were No. 3 of 2021.