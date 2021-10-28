Four county youths advance to Elks' soccer regional

Chillicothe News

Four local youths – Jaiden and Macie Rodenberg, Hudson Marcolla, and Gracyn Corbin – competed in the Elks' Missouri State 'Soccer Shoot' at Jefferson City Oct. 9 and qualified for the multi-states regional round of the national competition in El Dorado, Kan., Nov. 7. Marcolla, son of Kyle and Tayler Marcolla of Chillicothe, Corbin, daughter of Cory and Whitney Corbin of Chillicothe, and Jaiden Rodenberg, daughter of Jessie and Brandi Rodenberg of Wheeling, won first place at state in their respective age and gender divisions. Jaiden's sister Macie took second in hers. By doing so, each qualified to compete next weekend against top performers from Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Iowa, a local "Shoot" representative reports. The youngsters will represent both Chillicothe Lodge No. 656 and Brookfield Lodge No. 874.