Record-smashing CHS soccer Hornets district champs, state quarterfinalists

Chillicothe News

Chillicothe High School’s 2021 soccer Hornets will make their fourth appearance in state-tournament play and their first in the state quarterfinals this Saturday at 1 p.m. when they visit Harrisonville.

The Hornets, a program-record 20-3 on the season – including 18 wins in a row, another record, advanced to the state tournament by upsetting top-seeded St. Joseph: Bishop LeBlond 1-0 at Chillicothe’s Jerry Litton Memorial Stadium II last Wednesday. That followed a highly-challenging 3-2 double-overtime victory over Savannah in the district tourney’s semifinals Nov. 1.

Local photographer Butch Shaffer was on hand to visually chronicle both triumphs.