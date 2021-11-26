Braymer, CLAA newcomer Higbee start new cage seasons well

As reported to C-T

While this week marks the all-out charge into the 2021-22 high school basketball season for the dozen-plus area schools from the Carroll-Livingston Activity Association and various other regional conferences, about half of them got in a game or two in the week leading up to Thanksgiving.

In addition to the Meadville and Polo splits (both featuring wins by their girls’ squads) reported in last Saturday’s edition, the pre-“turkey day” play saw Braymer post a season-opening, non-conference sweep of Tri-County at home and CLAA rookie Higbee take a pair from Bevier after the Lady Tigers had debuted previously with a blowout of Columbia Independent.

Also triumphant last week were the Hardin-Central boys.

This week’s action will be mostly, but not entirely, in tournament settings. Multiple area teams will be competing in tourneys at Mendon: Northwestern and Gallatin.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: Every effort (within the capacity of the 1-person staff) will be made this season to get initial coverage of area high school basketball onto our website www.chillicothenews.com on a near-daily basis and as soon as possible on either game nights or the following days. Compilation stories of the area scene will be updated with newly-received information as possible.) As always, coverage will be dependent on the level of cooperation from the teams’ coaches/schools in relaying their information to the C-T in response to requests formally made last week.

JAMESPORT — A pair of tight tussles both were claimed by the visitors Nov. 23.

Braymer is involved in the tourney at Gallatin this week. Tri-County’s schedule for this week had it continuing to test CLAA foes – hosting Tina-Avalon Monday, traveling to Breckenridge Tuesday, and Hardin-Central visiting Thursday, according to schedules posted on the Missouri State High School Activities Association website.

BEVIER — Following up on their 81-6 shellacking of Columbia Independent Nov. 19, Higbee’s Lady Tigers romped past Bevier to start a HHS sweep of its non-league opponent Tuesday, Nov. 23.

The visiting Tigers, state fourth-place finishers in Class 1 last year with a very young squad, racked up at least 18 points in each period of their win while never letting Bevier into twin figures in any stanza.

Six-foot sophomores Jordan Fuemmeler and Derek Rockett overpowered the Wildcats for a combined 64 points – 39 by Fuemmeler on 11-of-22 shooting from the floor, including five of 12 3s, and 25 by Rockett, who knocked down half of his 14 tries outside the arc. Fuemmeler also hit 12 of 20 free throws.

Jaxon Hudson, a 6’3” 10th grader, ripped down a team-high rebounds, while senior point guard Luke Ritter dished out seven assists and made three steals. Rockett had a handful of thefts and “dimes” (assists).

Higbee coach Tanner Burton’s girls (2-0) rolled again at Bevier as 5’7” freshman Ronnie Welch topped her 23-points performance in her high school debut at Columbia with a 30-points triple-double against BHS’ Lady Wildcats. Sophomore Alie Mitchell, also 5’7”, tacked on another 10 tallies and five steals.

Welch, who pulled down 10 caroms, made 13 swipes, and had five assists, netted 12 of her 21 total shots from the field, all but one of which came inside the arc – Higbee made only two of 27 trey tries.

Welch was only six of 17 at the foul line and her team a lowly 10 of 33.

On tap for Higbee this week is participation in the tournament at Mendon.

ATLANTA, Mo. — Things did not go well for either Northwestern club in their road debuts Nov. 22, sending them into their own tourney this week still seeking their first victories. The boys were seeded second and the girls fifth.

BRECKENRIDGE — BHS’ Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs both absorbed “running-clock” losses as their new seasons began on the home floor.

This week, Breckenridge was to have a Tuesday visit from Tri-County before Norborne’s boys (NHS has no girls’ squad this year) pay a call Thursday for both sides’ CLAA opener.

HARDIN — Hardin-Central’s boys put an immediate mark in the “wins” column of their ledger Nov. 23 after the Lady Bulldogs “took it on the chin.”

HCHS’ Bulldogs were to welcome neighbor Norborne (which does not have a girls’ team this season) Monday before journeying to Jamesport to face Tri-County Thursday.