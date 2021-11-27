OUTDOORS with Wehrle: Opening weekend deer harvest was up

By BILL WEHRLE, C-T/LCL Outdoors Sports Editor

Missouri’s annual November firearms deer season closed last Tuesday and the final harvest results weren’t yet available at this writing. However, the opening weekend’s number of deer checked in (89,861), above last year’s opening weekend by more than 9,000 deer, indicates that the total number of deer taken this year will likely be above last year’s total November harvest of 176,684.

Since the number of deer checked in on opening weekend is usually a quarter to a third of the state’s total annual deer harvest (last year’s total was 293,880), it would appear this was a great Missouri November deer hunting season.

Good hunting weather – cold, but not frigid, no precipitation, and little wind – for this year’s opening two days probably helped the harvest, as deer hunters could comfortably stay in the woods all day long, if they wanted to. Last year’s opening weekend saw hunters facing rain and gusty winds across much of Missouri, but this year’s weather was much better.

And Missouri’s deer population has bounced back from the EHD-caused decline of a few years ago to the plentiful numbers back in the early 2000s.

The Missouri Department of Conservation mandated CWD sampling in the 34 chronic wasting disease management zone counties on opening weekend and 18,700 tissue samples from hunter-harvested deer were collected. The lymph nodes collected were sent to an independent laboratory for testing, results of which will be shared with the public when all are tested.

Some of this area is in a CWD Management Zone, although Grundy, Livingston and Carroll counties are not. CWD zones are comprised of counties where CWD has been found or are within 10 miles of where a case of the deadly-to-deer disease has been found.

Missouri hunters who didn’t fill all their tags during the November season still have several opportunities to do so.

Young hunters are presently enjoying their second youth-only deer season which began Friday (Nov. 26) and runs through Sunday (Nov. 28). An antlerless-only season will be open Dec. 4-12, and the “alternative methods” season will be open Dec. 25-Jan. 4, 2022. Archery season has reopened and will continue through Jan. 15, 2022.

There’s still time to put some venison in the freezer!

Missouri’s North Zone duck season is still open and will run through Dec. 28.

Area hunters have reported having some really good days when weather north of here moved some “new” ducks into our area. These northern areas have had some recent snow and cold winter weather and may be running short of ducks to send on down.

Hopefully, the weather here won’t turn bad, prompting ducks already here will move on before our season closes. I’ve already taken more ducks this year than in either of the past two years, so it’s being a good season for me.

Goose season is also open now and will be through Feb. 6.

I hadn’t even had a shot at a goose for the last three or four years, but I’m proud to report I’ve already bagged one this year. I guess, if you go duck and goose hunting often enough, you’ll sooner or later find one ignorant enough to fly close to you and get shot. One did!

