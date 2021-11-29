Chillicothe (Mo.) HS Football Hornets Rode Rollercoaster Back Toward Top This Fall

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

As seemed as inevitable as the back-and-forth sway of grandfather clock’s hanging weight, the results pendulum swung back well past center for the Chillicothe High School football Hornets in 2021, their first season under the oversight of first-time head coach Chad Smith.

The head coaching switch from the resigned Tim Rulo, who sandwiched a 9-3 mark with an experienced 2019 club between losing campaigns with largely-juniors-stocked squads almost void of experience during his 3-years tenure, to C. Smith produced very much the type of season and final mark observers had projected for the Hornets coming off their 3-8 season under the former coach last year at this time.

With players with full- or part-time starting experience eligible to come back at most positions this season, Chillicothe football was expected to bounce back solidly and did.

“I was very happy about how the boys played this season,” Smith capsulized the message he shared with the team, their family members, and other fans and supporters at the Nov. 22 postseason recognition banquet at the Jenkins Expo Center on the Litton Agri-Science Learning Center campus just west of Chillicothe.

“This year’s team was so fun to coach and they worked hard and the improvement showed that,” he added. “Also, we have an outstanding coaching staff.”

Significantly shaped by the sequencing of their schedule, the Hornets’ path to twice as many wins as losses in ’21 did not feature a steady incline, possibly owing to injuries to two key seniors.

They posted strong back-to-back, non-conference triumphs to commence the season, but in the opener had 2-way starters Damarcus Kelow and Brock Ward suffer long-term injures; Ward never did get back from his broken hand.

Despite those absences, the Hornets gave favorable account of themselves in a loss to Maryville in their Midland Empire Conference opener. While this year’s MHS squad was not quite up to the standards of many of its predecessors, it still was quite solid, so the Hornets’ challenge of the perennial MEC power – if not for an erroneous officiating decision in the third quarter that helped turn the game the Spoofhounds’ way, CHS might have had a real shot at winning, was encouraging.

After dominating Cameron the following week to go to 3-1, the Hornets stood at an inflection point. If they could challenge or defeat defending league champion Kansas City: St. Pius X on their home Bob Fairchild Field – an opponent it had edged at home two years before and outplayed significantly in the second half in a loss last season, really big things might be achievable.

However, the potential confidence booster didn’t materialize as SPX’s Warriors overwhelmed a seemingly-sluggish Hornets squad. The next week, despite a strong battle, Chillicothe fell at home to St. Joseph: Lafayette and, two-thirds of the way through the season, possessed a .500 record.

A week later, disaster nearly struck when, after leading 19-0 in the final two minutes of the third quarter at Savannah, the Hornets needed to stop the Savages on downs inside the CHS 40 in the last minute of the game to survive, 19-13, gaining a firm grip on the inside track for the No. 2 seeding over the Savages in the approaching Class 3 District 8 playoffs.

With Kelow at last having healed from his persistent lower-leg injury, the perfunctory decimation of helpless Kansas City: East and a somewhat-tougher-than-anticipated home win over St. Joseph: Benton did indeed give the Hornets the second seeding in the district playoffs. As a result, following another blowout of a Kansas City public school team (Central) in the quarterfinals round, Chillicothe got to host Savannah in a rematch.

This time – even with the Savages having the services of their starting quarterback, who missed the prior contest with an injury – Chillicothe was playing with more confidence and not only won again, but put together probably its most-impressive game of the season, routing Savannah 42-0 to earn another do-over – a battle with St. Pius X with the district crown at stake.

Despite a first-series turnover after an extended drive, Chillicothe announced its intention to make a game of it by possessing the ball for just over 12 minutes - the equivalent of a full quarter – as its offense marched 87 yards in 20 plays to score the contest’s first touchdown late in the second quarter.

Even though St. Pius X used its superior passing attack to erase that lead in less than a minute and then tack on three more points on the second-to-last play of the first half, Chillicothe trailed only 10-6 at halftime.

When the Hornets’ defense forced a punt on the first series of the second half, CHS had a chance to regain the lead and further plant seeds of doubt in the minds of the SPX team. However, with junior end/defensive back Max Wagers having sustained a major injury on the last play of the first half, the offense could not reestablish its form of its first two possessions and the host Warriors gradually pulled away to end CHS’ season at 8-4 by a 31-6 count.

Puffed up massively by the combined 117 points posted against the two overmatched KC public-school teams – a total which could have been far higher, Chillicothe finished the season with 402 points scored, among the 10 most for a season in program history.

However, while those two games padded the stats without much resistance, the fact that the Hornets also scored 50 in the regular-season finale against St. Joseph: Benton and 42 in the Savannah rematch validates the growing potency of the CHS attack.

“I thought our offense was very explosive in the run (game) and we showed we could pass with big-play capabilities,” reflected coach Smith. “Our defense showed a lot of improvement and we were getting really good at getting takeaways” as the season wound down.

Although public announcement of the specific CHS honorees selected for either or both all-MEC and Missouri Football Coaches Association all-district status will have to wait a few more days until MEC and district member and champion SPX plays for the state crown, coach Smith did share with the awards banquet crowd that 14 team members received the voting support necessary to be all-MEC at some level and nine were voted to the all-District 8 team for their performances throughout the season.

In terms of statistical performances of note this season, the football Hornets set one team record and tied two others, while also having a couple of top-notch individual game performances.

The new record achieved is for most ballcarriers with at least one 100-yards-rushing game in a season – five. Involved in surpassing the prior high of four were Kelow, fellow senior Braxten Johnson, juniors Cayden Potter and Corbin Rodenberg, and freshman Silas Midgyett. In one late-season game, junior Brock Miller came within a few yards of being a sixth triple-digits ballcarrier in 2021.

Tied were the records for most players with a punt return touchdown and the squad’s recovery of six KC: Central fumbles (out of 10 total).

Junior Griff Bonderer, sophomore Javon Kille, and Johnson each had “true” punt returns to paydirt this season, joining the 1997 trio of Justin Walter, Wyatt Pickering and David Gabrielson in having runbacks “to the house.” However, Pickering’s return actually was his “scoop-and-score” after a CHS punt-block, rather than running it back as a deep return man.

Falling on Central fumbles in the district opener were Bryce Dominique, Laik Graham, Priest Bosley, Midgyett, Johnson and Kille.

While not a record, in a stunning and totally-unforeseen performance in the Maryville loss, senior quarterback Gage Leamer threw for 265 yards (on 12 of 21 accuracy with two touchdowns) – the second-highest yardage total by a CHS passer ever. Only Brent Anderson’s 315 yards in a 1969 game against Macon exceeds Leamer’s total that night.

The Hornets’ 265 air yards that night were the fifth-most by a CHS team in a game all-time, according to records researched and maintained by long-time KCHI Radio sports director Randy Dean.

However, the night turned out to be only a mirage, in terms of creating a serious, complementary passing threat. Chillicothe threw for a mere 640 yards in its over 11 games combined, an average of less than 60 a contest.

In that same Maryville game, Bonderer caught three passes for 101 yards, the most yards by a Hornets receiver in a game since Mason Palmer’s 117 in a 2012 contest.

By finishing the season with an average gain of exactly 27 yards on 11 receptions – five of which were for touchdowns, Bonderer posted the fourth-highest yards-per-catch average in team history. Wagers’ average of 26 yards on 12 receptions stands as sixth-best all-time.

In terms of team leadership in statistical categories, junior linebacker Rodenberg was tops in total tackles (83) and assists (38), while sharing the lead in solo stops with Johnson, who missed the last 1-1/2 games with a leg injury.

Also on defense, freshman end Midgyett led the Hornets in quarterback sacks (4-1/2), tackles for loss (9), and opponents’ fumbles recovered (3). M. Wagers had a team-high three interceptions.

Kelow’s 633 yards were the Hornets’ most, as were his 124 carries. Johnson had the best average gain (7.4 yards) on 59 rushes.

Leamer threw for 876 of the team’s 906 yards, impressively finding his target 50 times in 91 tries (55%) with nine TD throws.

While M. Wagers (312) had the most receiving yards and Bonderer the top average gain, it was Johnson hauling in the most passes for a second year in a row, but only with 17 this time.

Kelow and Potter shared the team lead in points scored (54).

This year’s team had eight seniors, six of whom played extensively and impactfully on both sides of the ball. A seventh – Ward – likely would have, had it not been for the opening-game injury which ended his year. As a junior, he missed nine of the 11 games after sustaining a different week-1 injury and then having the same injury recur when he returned in week nine.