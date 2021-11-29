Marceline Tigers to prep football state title game after last-play field goal

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

MARCELINE — The Marceline High School football Tigers apparently chose to play the 2021 postseason under an alias mascot – the Eagles.

Their district-championship game and state quarterfinal and last Saturday’s 31-30 semifinal victory over Hayti the past three weeks – all at MHS’ Chester Ray Stadium – took that famed music group’s mid-1970s musical admonition “take it to the limit one more time” to the extreme.

In the Class 1 District 6 title game, after twice blowing 14-points leads, Marceline survived when its “Black Rage” defense nixed Ewing: Highland’s final-play pass into the end zone, preserving a 36-30 triumph. Then, in the quarterfinals, it held off Fayette’s comeback by stopping a 2-points conversion attempt with a few minutes left to keep a 21-20 lead intact and then stopping the Falcons on downs in MHS territory in the last minute.

The Tigers/Eagles then went beyond those close calls Saturday.

Having had a 28-16 lead with nine minutes left transform into a 30-28 deficit, Marceline senior Drake Stufflebean booted a 19-yards field goal as time expired to nip Hayti’s Indians 31-30 and advance to this coming Saturday’s state championship game at Columbia.

“It was just a huge moment,” Mark Ross, fourth-year Marceline head coach, told the C-T on the field just after the game.

“We practice that every week. We always ‘ice’ the kicker and we spray the ball down with water and put him through as much adversity as we can.

“Situations like that pay off in games like this.”

The final game of 2021 for Marceline’s Tigers will be at the home of the University of Missouri Tigers – Memorial Stadium and Faurot Field in Columbia, where MHS (12-1) will seek its second-ever state crown next Saturday at 3 p.m. against East Buchanan.

East Buchanan (13-1), runnerup to Mid-Buchanan in northwest Missouri’s tough KCI Conference this fall before topping “Mid-Buck” 35-21 in the district-finals rematch, punched its southbound ticket Saturday afternoon by thumping southwest Missouri’s Thayer hard, 34-6.

MHS’ Lewis and Clark Conference champions were shredded by big, mobile, elusive Hayti senior quarterback Tray’von Thomas time and time again until his 15-yards scramble on a second-and-goal play gave the team from the state’s bootheel a 30-28 lead with 4:32 left.

However, when Thomas was stopped well short of the goal line on the 2-points conversion attempt, Marceline preserved the option to consider attempting a field goal to win, if need be.

“The guys could have hung their heads. They could have got down on themselves, but they continue to play for the next (play). They got a stop and it turns out to be the difference,” Ross said.

Aided by a pair of penalties by the HHS kickoff unit – the last two of a whopping 16 flags enforced on the visitors in the game (Marceline had only three, each for five yards), the Tigers’ offense took possession on the do-or-die series at its 40-yard line with one timeout at its disposal.

The Tigers immediately crossed midfield on a Jace Bixenman 13-yards run off left tackle. However, two runs and a short pass soon left them facing a fourth-and-5 from HHS 42 with a bit over two minutes to play.

The critical play call was for an into-the-wind, deep pass to Wyatt Molloy, whose 88-yards catch-and-run had provided MHS’ 2-scores lead in the third quarter. When senior quarterback Jacob Stallo’s high-arcing pass hung up in the wind a bit, the double-covered Molloy, realized that first, slowed and cut back past the nearest defender to cradle the ball in his arms as he fell to the ground at the HHS 7.

Marceline gained two yards each on three low-risk, inside runs, falling short of a go-ahead touchdown, but positioning the ball directly in front of the goalposts. After the last of the three, it let the clock run down to three seconds, then put the outcome on the shoulders of its senior placekicker and the rest of the kicking unit.

J. Stallo, as holder, saved potential catastrophe by not only cleanly catching a low snap that hit the ground a half-yard in front of him, but quickly twisting back to get the ball upright on the kicking block just as Stufflebean’s swinging right leg passed over it and right foot made contact. While not having a lot of power, the kick elevated quickly, preventing any danger of a block, and, despite directly bucking a 10- to 15-miles-per-hour west wind, the ball sailed straight forward and between the uprights 19 yards away, carrying Marceline all the way to Columbia.

“Jacob did a nice job,” praised Ross. “He did pick it up off the ground and got it right where it needed to be and Drake got the job done. The guys did a great job of protecting up front.”

Given the way things have gone for Marceline this postseason, that its semifinal contest went down to the wire was no surprise. In many respects, the game and scenario very similar to the previous Saturday’s victory over Fayette, including an ultimately-decisive stop of a 2-points conversion attempt, although that one came with several minutes left.

With both contests at Ray Stadium occurring in unseasonably-mild conditions, the home team made a bid to break its opponent’s spirit with a big-play touchdown strike through the air in the third quarter. However, just as Fayette was, Hayti was only staggered by the blow, not felled.

Instead, after Molloy turned a short crossing route from the MHS 12 into a touchdown and Jace Bixenman caught J. Stallo’s conversion-play pass to make it 21-straight Tigers points and a 28-16 Marceline lead, the Indians powered back behind their 6’2”, 190-pounds senior quarterback, primarily on scrambles from the shotgun or pistol sets.

Thomas’ ramble to the left got him to the end zone 25 yards away with 8:25 to play. Critically, it turned out, the visitors were denied on that 2-points-conversion run try, as well, keeping the score at 28-22, Tigers.

Barely two minutes later, for the second time in the game, a punt snap sailed high over J. Stallo’s head. After a 36-yards loss on the first one set up Hayti’s second touchdown in the last two minutes of the first period, this one – from the 26 – skittered deep into the MHS end zone, resulting in a safety which narrowed the Marceline lead to 28-24 and meant the bootheelers would receive the ensuing free kick with a chance to go in front late.

They did just that when Thomas escaped the pocked to the left side again and made his way down the north sideline for a 15-yards touchdown jaunt, pulling through an attempted tackle just inside the 10 to put the guests back on top.

However, the few remaining minutes would be just enough for the home team.

“My blood pressure during games has definitely been through the roof,” chuckled Ross, “but I’m just glad we keep finding ways to get it done.”

For a second Tigers state-playoffs game in a row, turnovers and other physical and mental mistakes prevented either club from establishing control.

Marceline nearly opened the scoring on its first offensive play, popping senior running back Hunter Nelson through the line with only empty field ahead of him. Eventually, 69 yards later, he was dragged down from behind at the HHS 1.

After barely averting squandering the chance when it recovered a fumble on the next snap, Marceline claimed a 7-0 lead when Nelson powered in from a yard out and Stufflebean booted the extra point at the 8:43 mark of the first quarter.

After each team failed to move the ball on their next possessions, Thomas’ elusiveness and patience made its first big impact.

Looking to pass, but seeing no one open, he spun out of the pocket to his left to avoid a sack, then again made another 360-degrees pirouette after setting up as if again about to throw near the left sideline. Seemingly ready to go ahead and run for what yardage he could get, Thomas suddenly flicked a pass about 20 yards upfield to where teammate Eddie Pirtle made the catch and used of his own elusiveness to take the ball the distance for a 60-yards score. When Thomas ran in the conversion, the previously-perfect Indians had the lead, 8-7, with 1:59 to go in the first quarter.

After Marceline’s first punting-game foul-up handed the ball back to Hayti at the MHS 13, Quintral Clay’s 6-yards run put the ball in the end zone and Thomas again carried in for the conversion. With two TDs in 1:44, Hayti held a 16-7 lead 15 seconds before the end of the initial quarter.

Rather than be rattled, the home club responded, again flashing its own big-play explosiveness to get back within three points before the end of the period.

Taking possession at their own 33, the Tigers sent Bixenman off right tackle, blocking exquisitely. Popping through the gap and having an alley to the MHS bench’s sideline, the senior dashed 67 yards for a touchdown. Although a 2-points conversion try failed, the Tigers were back within 16-13 after one period.

Midway through the second quarter, following a defensive stop deep in Hayti territory, Marceline capitalized on taking possession at the HHS 25. Nelson punched it in from a yard out and, with 5:55 to go in the half, the Tigers had transformed the earlier 16-7 deficit into a 20-16 lead that stood as the halftime score.

The second half began with Marceline moving the ball well with runs, but eventually missing a 25-yards field goal attempt.

Hayti’s attack also prospered for a while as Thomas began to assert himself on more and more plays. However, on a first-down play from the Marceline 10, an attempted handoff or faked handoff resulted in the ball dropping to the ground where MHS junior Ryder Gooch fell on it.

A couple of plays later, Molloy crossed the field from the right slot on a shallow route and J. Stallo hit him perfectly in stride at about the MHS 20. Streaking past a couple of defenders going the opposite direction, Molloy turned the corner and, along the Marceline team’s sideline, dashed uncaught all the way to the east end zone for the 88-yards scoring play.

Two weeks earlier, Molloy scored three second-half touchdowns to give the Tigers just enough cushion to hold off Highland.

“He had a rocky start to the season and kind of had his ‘coming out’ party a couple of weeks ago and continued that today,” Ross acknowledged about the senior.

“… He does explosive things when he has (the ball) in his hands.”

Statistically in Saturday’s latest Marceline thriller, the Tigers were out-gained significantly, although a larger chunk of the difference was the 61 lost yards on the two punt-attempt miscues. Unofficially, Hayti gained 399 yards – 318 of which were provided by Thomas via 193 rushing yards on two dozen attempts and 125 passing yards on 12-of-21 success. Marceline had 301 yards – 146 on the ground and 155 through the air.

Individually for the Tigers, Nelson’s long, first-play gallop led to another triple-digits afternoon as he gaine 118 yards on 23 carries. Bixenman’s long TD dash led to him netting 93 yards on only five runs.

In the passing game, Molloy had two catches for 116 yards, while J. Stallo completed half of his 12 throws for 155 yards.

MHS did not turn the ball over via fumble or interception thrown, but did fumble three times and had the two bad snaps that became 10 Hayti points.

The “Black Rage” defense had three takeaways – Bixenman had a first-quarter interception to go with McCauslin’s pickoff and Gooch’s recovery. Another forced fumble deep in Hayti territory went out of bounds, allowing the Indians to stay in possession.

In summing up his squad’s third close call in a row, Ross praised “just the fight in these guys. They just continue to find a way to get it done each week.”