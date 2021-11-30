Meadville teams, Hale-Bosworth boys, Polo girls win tourney openers Monday

As reported to C-T/LCL

A week of extensive, but not exclusively, tournament play for C-T-area high school basketball teams began Monday with a pair of top-seeded squads romping to victories in separate events, joined in advancing to championship semifinals by three other area clubs.

Tourney favorites Meadville’s and Polo’s girls won their opening-round games at Mendon and Gallatin, respectively, with the Hale/Bosworth and Meadville boys and Brunswick girls also triumphant in the Northwestern Invitational at Mendon.

In the first Carroll-Livingston Activity Association competition of the varsity hoops season, host Hardin-Central improved to 2-0 overall with a thrashing of neighbor Norborne.

MENDON — The top-seeded MHS girls got a game-high 17 points from Maggie McLain and 15 – all from 3-points range – from Korrie Holcer Monday. Kendra Meyers chipped in another 12 markers as the Lady Eagles (2-0) set up a Thursday 4:30 p.m. championship-semifinals meeting with Brunswick.

Under first-year head coach Katie Eggers, Hale/Bosworth was led by Calley Miller’s five points in the Lady Cardinals’ season debut. They’ll meet the hosts in the consolation semifinals Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Brunswick’s girls throttled Northwestern (0-2), led by Cadence Meyer’s 12 points and 10 by Harleigh Lewis. Alexa McCollum’s seven led the NHS scoring.

On the boys’ side, post player Parker Hammond had seven baskets and hit seven of eight free throws for a game-best 21 points, leading Meadville (1-1) handily past Brunswick. Kaje Tsikoyak chipped in 12 by hitting from beyond the arc four times and Gauge Shiflett netted three treys and 10 tallies.

The fourth-seeded Eagles will take on the victor of the Higbee-Keytesville first-round game in Thursday’s 5:45 p.m. championship semifinal.

The beaten Wildcats, who will go against Tuesday’s Higbee-Keytesville in consolation play Wednesday at 8:15 p.m., got 14 points from Brayden Norris.

In their season debut, Hale/Bosworth’s Cardinals led most of the way, pulling away down the stretch with a 15-5 advantage in the last period. The No. 3 seed led 34-26 at halftime.

In the scoring column, Hale/Bosworth had four players reach dual digits and two others with six points each. Hitting a couple of 3s, Jayce Broyles showed the way with 18 points, followed by Drake Heussner’s 15 (including 5-of-6 foul shooting), 11 by Dillon Rounkles, and 10 by Tristian Crose.

Hsle/Bosworth will clash with either No. 2 seed Northwestern or Bucklin/Macon County R-4 in Thursday’s 8:15 p.m. championship semifinal.

Linn County (0-1), which will get the Northwestern/BMCR4 loser Wednesday at 5:45, also had nice scoring distribution with all seven Mustangs who scored putting up at least five points. Leading the herd with 12 points was Gage Seals.

GALLATIN — A half-dozen Polo Lady Panthers – two of them reserves – netted seven or more points as the No. 1 seed cruised Monday.

Hanna Vaught’s 14 tallies topped the victors, with Mary Copeland hitting for 10, Lily Gentry and Kendall McCracken eight each, and Haley Aubrey and Kayla Larkins seven apiece. Larkin’s and McCracken’s production came off the bench.

Greg Keith’s team will meet Tuesday’s Braymer-North Harrison winner in Thursday’s 4:30 p.m. championship semifinal.

The Polo Panthers lost to third-seeded Maysville by 16 despite, according to PHS coach Morgan Dickson, a nice run in the third quarter that cut the Wolverines' lead to two with a couple of minutes remaining.

Scoring-wise, Trent Raby’s 25 points paced Polo. Maysville got 22 from L. Kimbrell (first name not reported).

Gage Gilbert played a good defensive game with multiple deflections and steals, Dickson pointed out.

The Panthers will play on the consolation side of the bracket Wednesday at 8:15 against Gilman City.

In the other two games, Winston’s boys – seeded second to the host Bulldogs – turned back Gilman City 59-22 and its girls lost to Maysville 43-38.

Hardin-Central 75, Norborne 36

HARDIN — No details on the HCHS boys’ second victory in as many tries were available at this story’s initial posting. The visiting Pirates sank to 0-2 overall.

There was no girls’ competition as NHS has no girls’ team this season.