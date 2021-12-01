Contrasting Starts Set Up Chillicothe (Mo.) HS Basketball Split in Tourney Openers

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

SAVANNAH, Mo. — Chillicothe High School’s varsity basketball teams had near-mirror-image starts to their first-round games in the annual Savannah Invitational Tournament Tuesday (Nov. 30). Since a mirror’s image is the reverse of reality, that meant something good for one and bad for the other.

Playing first, the Hornets, in their belated 2021-22 season debut, were swamped right off the opening tip by tall, quick, and high-pressure Platte County – falling into an 18-1 chasm that, while it once shrunk to as few as 11 points before halftime, eventually led to a 60-29 loss to the Pirates.

The Lady Hornets apparently read that script and decided to play the Pirates’ role in the following contest, bolting to a 12-2 lead in the first 5:40 and eventually to a 33-13 advantage late in the first half before claiming a 52-35 triumph over Maryville.

By their conquest, the CHS girls (2-0) advanced to the challenging tourney’s championship-semifinal game against top seed St. Joseph: Benton at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Benton won 50-23 over Platte County Monday, so it will be a day fresher than Chillicothe when they meet.

By dint of their defeat, CHS’ boys (0-1) go into consolation-side play Thursday at 5:30 p.m., facing Smithville, a 54-47 loser to Maryville in Tuesday. Regardless of Thursday’s result, the Hornets will play a third time in the tournament either Friday or Saturday.

The Lady Hornets got an 8-0 jump on last year’s Midland Empire Conference champions, who graduated multi-times All-State guard Serena Sundell last spring, in less than three minutes, getting a left-side lay-in and left-side trey from senior point guard Lucy Reeter around another triple by senior guard/forward Essie Hicks.

After Maryville took the first of four timeouts its new coach, Kelly Obley, called in the opening half and then scored a deuce, Chillicothe tacked on a Bre Pithan lane lay-in, L. Reeter free throw after a steal, and a Jessica Reeter foul shot for a 12-2 advantage with 2:23 remaining in quarter No. 1.

Before the stanza ended, a tough 12-footer on a twisting drive by L. Reeter pushed CHS’ lead up 11 before the Lady Spoofhounds (1-1) got those two back just before the buzzer.

What worked once would work again, the Lady Hornets figured, and they made that a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Beginning with sophomore Jolie Bonderer low-post deuce from the left side off a L. Reeter setup, CHS ran off a 14-3 surge in the first 6:20 of the second quarter, turning their lead into a seemingly-decisive 33-13 spread. Hicks had the last nine of those 14 Chillicothe points.

However, after exiting the locker room ahead 33-16, the Lady Hornets inexplicably stalled on offense, needing more than seven third-quarter minutes before they increased their total. By the time they did, Maryville was within eight points and could have been much closer if not for the CHS defense creating a few timely turnovers.

However, once Hicks’ left-of-the-key triple off J. Reeter’s pass halted MHS’ 12-0 run 46 seconds ahead of the third-stanza buzzer, Chillicothe regained full control.

That long-distance bucket began a 19-5 stretch that included four triples and a three-points play. That left Maryville trailing by a game-most 22 points, 52-30, with only 1:40 left.

Statistically, 5’8” sophomore Bonderer double-doubled with 15 points and, unofficially, 11 rebounds. She had three offensive rebounds that lead to eight of CHS’ 10 second- or third-chance points.

Hicks’ four treys and three deuces added up to a game-high 18 points, while L. Reeter popped in 11 – eight in the opening frame.

For Maryville, tough returning forward Rylee Vierthaler hit for 14 points, but only four of those came after halftime.

Chillicothe helped cause 18 MHS turnovers and unofficially had 14 assists to Maryville’s five. J. Reeter had five helpers and Bonderer and L. Reeter three “dimes” each.

In the preceding boys’ game, Platte County had a pair of 3-pointers and a dunk and an 8-0 lead before the contest was 70 seconds old, having won the opening tipoff and then creating two steals without CHS even getting a shot away.

After Hornets sophomore point guard Jackson Trout hit a free throw to get Chillicothe’s boys on the scoreboard for the first time this season at the 6:07 mark, PCHS’ Pirates replied with 10 points in a row. That made it 18-1 with still 3:40 to go in the initial segment.

Once the Hornets got caught up a little to the game speed, they had some success and made nice inroads.

A driving bank shot by Griff Bonderer, right-wing trey by Landon Winder, and right low-post fadeaway jumper by Wyatt Brandsgaard – 6’3” juniors all – briefly got CHS within 10, 18-8.

Then, after Platte County answered with seven in a row of its own, Chillicothe fashioned an 11-5 push. When senior guard Chace Corbin took James Mathew’s pass and hit a 10-footer from the left edge of the lane with 4:12 on the second-period clock, the Hornets were down by only 11 with a long way to go.

That’s when any hope of a herculean rally from the seemingly-disastrous start began to disappear.

Over the next 10 minutes of game time, Chillicothe produced only two points – a Mathew 10-foot jumper off Winder’s pass, while the Pirates were cultivating 16.

Once the PCHS lead grew beyond 20 points, it never was less than 18, and when it blanked the Hornets over the final 8:38, the advantage finally crept up to 31, speeding up the timekeeping over the last 2:15.

Statistically Tuesday, Chillicothe did manage an unofficial 33-30 advantage in rebounds grabbed, paced by the 6’5” Mathew’s 10 and eight by Bonderer. No Hornet scored more than nine points, which was what Brandsgaard managed. Six of the only eight players in uniform for Chillicothe – the junior-varsity was playing elsewhere – did get on the scoresheet.

Platte County, whose pressure defense generated a 20-8 disparity in turnovers favoring the Pirates, had a game-high 18 points from point guard Jarett Mueller, who rarely missed a shot, and 13 from smooth, 6’6” senior post player Isaac Havemeier. Brody Folk added another 10.