Furious Finish Futile for Chillicothe (Mo.) HS Basketball Hornets Thursday

As reported to C-T

SAVANNAH, Mo. — A solid start and a 9-0 run in the second quarter had the Chillicothe High School basketball Hornets right in their Savannah Invitational Tournament consolation-semifinal game against Smithville through three periods Thursday.

Unfortunately, down 39-37 starting the last frame, a sudden flurry of right-corner trifectas popped the Warriors out to a 16-points lead entering the last three minutes, allowing Smithville to withstand a furious finish in which Chillicothe scored nine points in the last 46 seconds of what ended as a 56-52 Warriors win.

The game’s outcome seemingly firmly decided when a SHS free throw with 56 seconds remaining put the margin at 56-43, the remaining time was a blur of Chillicothe press steals and scores that nearly vaporized that spread.

Sophomore guard Jackson Trout’s open “3” from the right corner with 46 ticks to go was followed by a quick backcourt steal on the press and another Trout triple, this time from the left side with a half-minute to play.

Down seven, CHS rebounded a missed Smithville free throw and hurried downcourt, only to miss a shot. However, Griff Bonderer stole the ball back and quickly hit a layup that made it a 5-points game with 10 seconds to go.

Incredibly, the Hornets stole the ball yet again and Bonderer drew a foul as he tried a 3-points shot with a couple of seconds to go. Had that shot fallen, the “and-1,” if successful, could have made it a 1-point difference with the Warriors needing a successful in-bounds pass.

Instead, however, the miss left Bonderer wanting to hit the first two tries to cut the deficit to three and then, likely, intentionally miss the last, hoping for a quick rebound and kick-out pass for a desperation trey try at the horn. While he hit the first shot, the second missed, effectively sealing the result at last.

With the loss, Chillicothe’s boys (0-2) move into Friday's 5:30 p.m. seventh-place game against Kansas City’s Hogan Prep Academy. Hogan Prep lost to Savannah 44-43 in Wednesday’s consolation semifinal.

The CHS-Hogan Prep game is being played Friday rather than the originally-scheduled 10 a.m. Saturday slot, because Smithville’s football team is playing for the Class 5 state title Friday, creating an unwanted time conflict with its boys’ basketball squad’s would-be game Friday evening. Instead, the fifth- and seventh-place game-time slots were traded.

Chillicothe’s Lady Hornets will play Smithville for the Savannah tourney championship Saturday at 1 p.m. Smithville advanced there with a stifling 36-17 victory over Independence: William Chrisman Thursday.

After Chillicothe’s boys wrap up play at Savannah this weekend, they’ll have a recently-slated varsity/junior-varsity home doubleheader against Lexington on Tuesday. The “B” game will tip off at 6 p.m., CHS director of athletics Dan Nagel confirms.

Chillicothe’s boys on Thursday battled Smithville, which has some would-be players unavailable because they’re still on the gridiron, on even terms through 24 minutes.

The Hornets led 12-11 after one period, thanks to Wyatt Brandsgaard’s putback of a Bonderer miss. That deuce tipped off a string of nine unanswered CHS points through the first few minutes of the second frame.

After Bonderer ripped the cords from deep seconds into the second stanza, Brandsgaard used patience and balance deep in the post on the left side to net a point-blank shot and Trout hit a turnaround, fadeaway 13-footer from the left side to make it 19-11, Hornets.

That signaled a fairly-high-scoring period which saw the clubs combine for 31 points and head to the locker rooms with the Warriors having come back to lead, 29-25.

A Landon Winder trey for CHS to start the third period was answered by a SHS triple, but Brandsgaard’s bank shot from the paint and Bonderer’s 3-pointer from right of the key restored the Hornets to the lead, 33-32, about midway through the quarter.

When Bonderer knocked down a 17-footer from the right side with a bit over a minute remaining in the segment, Chillicothe had a 37-36 lead. That would be its last, however.

Smithville closed the third period with a trey from above the key, then found the range from the right corner on consecutive fourth-period possessions to zip ahead by eight.

Brandsgaard’s right-side lay-in off a perfectly-measured lob from the wing by Bonderer ended about a 4-minutes scoring drought for CHS and a near-repeat – only on the opposite side of the court – on the Hornets’ next possession brought Chillicothe back within four with a bit over five minutes left.

Then came the killer stretch for the Warriors.

A basket, a foul shot, another right-corner trey, and a pair of point-blank putbacks by 6’7” Spencer Engle tumbled Chillicothe into a 14-points hole, 55-41, with only 3:10 to go. Although the Hornets closed the game on an 11-1 surge, there simply wasn’t enough time to finish the near-miraculous last-gasp rally.

Statistically for CHS, Brandsgaard’s 15 points topped a trio of twin-digits scorers. Bonderer tallied 14 and Trout 12. However, the Hornets shot only 37% from the field and 62.5% from the free-throw line in the loss.

Brandsgaard shared the team lead in rebounds with James Mathew, each grabbing seven officially. Bonderer snared six and was officially credited with four assists, one more than Trout had.