Priest’s Prayer Heard, Sparking Chillicothe HS Wrestlers to Season-Opening Triumph

While their three returning 2020-21 state qualifiers, including sixth-place medalist Brock Miller, all delivered wins by fall in the 2021-22 season and home opener under the spotlight at the Chillicothe Middle School fieldhouse Thursday night, it was a Priest’s prayer being answered which keyed the Chillicothe High School wrestling Hornets’ 45-24 conquest of the visiting Marshall Owls.

Marshall claimed the girls’ match, 30-24.

With CHS leading the match 15-12 after six weight divisions (one of which was open for both teams), Hornets sophomore Priest Bosley trailed MHS’ Gabe Reyes 5-1 past the mid-point of the 145-pounds bout and seemingly had little going in the way of formulating a comeback.

However, with the combatants on their feet after Reyes had rapidly escaped Bosley’s control at the start of the second 2-minutes segment, following a stoppage for both tumbling out of bounds in front of the CHS bench, the bout took a sudden U-turn and reached a just-as-abrupt end in Bosley’s favor.

On the neutral re-start, Bosley tried once to “shoot” a double-leg takedown, but couldn’t quite get a grip on the outside of Reyes’ thighs. A few seconds later, though, the Hornet tried the same thing again and this time struck gold.

Hooking his hands behind Reyes’ upper legs and getting his torso under his foe’s, Bosley forced Reyes backward, causing him to tumble straight back onto his posterior for a takedown that technically cut the Marshall wrestler’s lead to 5-3.

Before the Owl could react, the Chillicothean lunged forward and pushed his torso backward toward the black mat while looping one arm around the back of the MHS wrestler’s head. His own body stretched diagonally across his opponent’s, Bosley used that leverage plus the pressure his squeezing arm was applying to Reyes’ head to coerce his foe’s shoulder blades to sink to the floor. Only one count into his time tracking for possible near-fall points, the referee spied Reyes’ back being “flat” and slapped the floor, indicating an unlikely and sudden pin by the Chillicothe sophomore, who had gone 3-6 in limited opportunities on the varsity level a year ago, at 3:40.

When, a couple of bouts later, sophomore Brody Cairns and junior Miller posted back-to-back wins by fall at 182 and 195 pounds, respectively, Chillicothe had clinched the team triumph, leading 37-21, with two bouts remaining.

Miller was one of three Hornets to prevail in less than a minute in the varsity action. He used 42 seconds, heavyweight freshman Bo Smith 40, and 120-pounder Lane McCoy – like Miller and Cairns a state participant last March – only 35 ticks of the clock to stand victorious.

Also in his high school debut, like B. Smith (the boys’ head coach’s son), Chillicothe freshman Carter Shipers finished his foe in 2:31.

Sophomore Justin Pyle looked good in gaining a win by fall after 2:54 in the 152-pounds bout and 138-pounder Hornet Bryce Dominique registered a 6-3 decision win.

Of Marshall’s five victories, only two were by fall (126 and 132 pounds). One was by forfeit and the other two were on simple decisions.

In the girls’ competition, returning Chillicothe seniors Abigail Montes and Karyna Ireland, both starting their fourth seasons in the program, won by falls – Montes (formerly Abigail Clements) in 28 seconds at 120 pounds and Ireland in 2:39 at 149.

The other CHS returnee, Addison Lewis, picked up a forfeit win at 125 pounds and freshman Yoo Jung Lee finished her opponent in a match-quickest 18 seconds as the Lady Hornets won three of the four contested bouts.

However, because Marshall’s Sherlyn Solano pulled off a Bosley-like win before Bosley – getting a 2:49 win by fall while trailing Keyonna Morgan 3-0 on points – and MHS had four wrestlers in weight classes in which CHS was “open”, the Lady Owls prevailed by the 30-24 margin.

Next on the wrestling Hornets’ schedule is Friday’s and Saturday’s Steve Leslie Invitational Tournament at Pleasant Hill. The Lady Hornets’ next competition will be in the Carrollton Duals Tournament Friday, Dec. 10.