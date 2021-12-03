Three Area Teams Chase Prep Basketball Tourney Crowns Saturday

While former Chillicothe High School basketball star Nate McKiddy was being made a winner in his high school head coaching debut by the Southwest Livingston Lady Wildcats, three C-T-area teams – the Meadville and Polo girls and Mendon: Northwestern boys – were earning the chance to play for tournament titles Saturday.

LUDLOW — After owning a 21-11 lead at halftime, Southwest’s Lady Wildcats scored only one basket in the third stanza and their lead shrank to 23-22 entering the fourth quarter. However, they regained their offensive feel just enough to prevail by three, despite 5-of-11 free-throw shooting.

Ilyce Peel’s 12 points led the SLHS girls in the first coaching outing of McKiddy, son of Chillicothe girls’ assistant coach Terry McKiddy and wife Anne. Allee Hein and reserve Chloe Clements chipped in six and Kailey Hulett five.

An 18-8 second period favoring the visitors largely decided the boys’ game as Orrick took a 35-18 margin into intermission before the second half was played almost evenly.

For OHS, Landon Stevenson had a game-high 26 points. For Kyle Larson’s SLHS club, Remington Woodcock racked up 18.

Southwest begins Carroll-Livingston Activity Association (CLAA) play at Hardin-Central Monday and visits Norborne for boys’-only league action next Friday.

JAMESPORT — Carly Turner scored 13 of her game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter as the host Tri-County Lady Mustangs turned a 30-28 contest into a 15-points victory. Destiny Gutshall tacked on 10 points and Anissa Williams nine in the hosts’ first triumph. Hardin-Central got 12 tallies from Morgan Finley.

Behind 43-41 after three quarters, HCHS’ Bulldogs hit a dozen free throws in the final frame to prevail by eight. Mason Freece netted a game-high 18 points, Kam Pugh 14, and Korbin Pugh 12 in the non-conference victory. In defeat, the Mustangs had 14 from Jakob Ybarra, 13 by Garret Skinner, and 11 by Noah Tomlinson.

Tri-County will be at home again Tuesday, welcoming Pattonsburg.

MENDON — Only the third-seeded Higbee Lady Tigers’ low-scoring win was anywhere close in Thursday’s championship semifinals.

The newest member of the CLAA thus advanced both of its squads to the championship round Saturday at 6:00 (girls) and 7:30 p.m. (boys), since the top-seeded Tigers already had handled Meadville by 16.

Higbee’s girls led only 5-4 after one quarter and 17-12 at halftime. With freshman point guard Ronnie Welch asserting herself for 10 second-half points, the Lady Tigers easily withstood Linn County’s attempt at a final-frame comeback.Welch had a game-best 14 points, while Morgan Livingston’s nine led the Lady Mustangs (1-1).

Higbee will try to take down defending champion and top seed Meadville Saturday after MHS’ Lady Eagles cruised through the semis behind their “big three.” Korrie Holcer hit five treys and had 19 points, while steady Mallory Dennis provided 17 markers and Maggie McLain 12. McLain was perfect on eight free throws. Cameron Jackson’s seven points led Brunswick.

Northwestern’s Eagles (2-1) bombed Hale/Bosworth 21-6 in the second period and coasted from there. Gannon Johnson fired in four triples and 19 points, while Trey Stockwell netted 16 tallies and Hayden Harms 14. Hale/Bosworth’s Cardinals had 12 each from Drake Heussner and Brennen Gilson.

After scoring over 100 in the first round, Higbee’s potent boys were held to 60 by Meadville, but still prevailed comfortably. HHS was up 29-11 at halftime after an 18-3 second stanza. Jordan Fuemmeler’s 21 points paced the victors with Derek Rockett adding 14 and Luke Ritter 13. Meadville (1-2) had 14 from Gauge Shiflett, 12 by Parker Hammond, and 10 off the bench from Kyler Klein.

GALLATIN — While both No. 1 seeds easily steamed into the title round, both No. 2-vs.-No. 3 games were very competitive.

Polo’s Lady Panthers built a 35-12 intermission margin and crushed Braymer behind 26 Mary Copeland points. The Lady ’Cats were paced by Kialynn Sanders’ 12 points.

Braymer’s boys had little chance of taming tough Gallatin, being swamped 22-5 in the first period and being down 40-11 at halftime. Payton Feiden’s 21 tallies topped GHS. Jordan Haley had 12 for BHS, but no other Bobcat had more than three.

Trenton’s girls exploded in the last eight minutes after trailing 22-16 entering it. Freshman Mirena King matched her total of seven points in the first 24 minutes in the closing segment and senior Chandler Lynch produced seven of her game total of 12 to pace the comeback.

Winston’s boys nearly blew a 44-28 lead after three periods, but the clock finally ran out on Maysville. Jacob Uthe’s 26 points and Brian Lewis’ 12 accounted for the bulk of the Redbirds’ offense.