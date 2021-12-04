Marceline seeks Class 1 football state title today

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

COLUMBIA — At the end of a 2021 season begun with high expectations and marked by a series of spectacularly-tight finishes in the postseason, the Marceline High School football Tigers will try today to finally scratch a 3-1/2-decades itch.

At 3 p.m. today on the University of Missouri’s Faurot Field in Memorial Stadium, Marceline’s own Tigers will try to make the MU Tigers’ home their own when they battle the East Buchanan Bulldogs for the state’s Class 1 pigskin championship.

Marceline has reached the state final four previous times, but came away champion only 35 years ago when it took down Springfield: Greenwood 20-0 in the Class 1A championship contest at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium to complete a 13-0 campaign.

Its most-recent appearance in the state’s ultimate contest came eight years ago when it again lost to Ste. Genevieve: Valle, 41-0.

“East Buck” dropped its only prior state-title game when, not quite two weeks after eliminating Marceline 31-7 in the quarterfinals, it fell to Perryville: St. Vincent 21-0 in 2004.

Today’s contest is the Tigers’ first road game since its Oct. 22 regular-season finale at Harrisburg.

The MHS assignment at Columbia projects to be a tough one.

East Buchanan (13-1) was runnerup to county neighbor/rival Mid-Buchanan (2020 state runnerup in Class 1) in the KCI standings, a conference with a mix of Class 1 and small Class 2 schools. However, the Bulldogs defeated “Mid-Buck” 35-21 in the district-semifinals rematch.

They then blasted top-seeded Kansas City: University Academy 38-12 in the District 7 title game, outlasted Hamilton 22-12 for a second time in the state quarterfinals, and routed Thayer 34-6 a week ago.

Although not that far separated geographically, the northern Missouri squads have no common opponents this season.

Tigers head coach Mark Ross offers this assessment of his team’s opponent Saturday.

“Obviously, anyone you play at this point is extremely talented,” MHS’ fourth-year leader begins.

“They offer a number of different things we have to prepare for. They have a very talented quarterback (Conner Musser) that does a nice job of spreading the ball out amongst receivers, but their strength offensively is running the ball. (Trevor Klein) is extremely explosive and they will use him and (Cru Conaway) in a lot of ‘wildcat’ (direct-snap) sets. They often use a lot of motion for misdirection and window dressing.”

On the other side of the ball, Ross describes East Buchanan, “They play primarily a “tight 5 front,” focused on stopping the run.

“Their defense does a great job of not giving up big plays and forcing teams to go on long drives.”

Linebacker Rylee Parker provided a huge play in EBHS’ win over Hamilton two weeks back, sacking the Hornets’ quarterback for a fourth-period safety that doubled the Bulldogs’ lead to 16-12.

East Buchanan comes into the championship game averaging scoring more points (34.9 to MHS’ 30.8) and allowing fewer (14.1 to 18.2 by Marceline).

Among the factors the Marceline coach hopes could work in the Tigers’ favor is experience and maturity.

Marceline (12-1) not only is senior-dominated with multiple starters owning two of three years of starting experience at their position(s), but arrives also at Columbia extremely battle-tested.

The Lewis and Clark Conference champion’s district-championship and state semifinal games both were not decided until literally the final play. In between, Fayette had a chance to take the lead with a successful 2-points conversion inside the last five minutes and then regained possession in Marceline territory with over two minutes remaining, only to be stopped on downs.

“Overall, they're a very young team,” Ross notes. “They have a good core of seniors that play big positions for them. However, they start a freshmen and two sophomores up front.

“We hope our experience can be a major factor in the game!”

Marceline’s offensive balance has been among its strengths. It has rushed for 2,500-plus yards through 13 games and passed for nearly 2,000. Workhorse running back Hunter Nelson has 1,347 rushing yards and averages 6.7 yards a carry, while fellow back Jace Bixenman is a threat as a receiver or runner.

Defensively, the “Black Rage” has adapted to the early-season loss of senior lineman Nathan Cupp and gets big contributions in varying ways from many players.

Drake Stufflebean’s placekicking and Bixenman’s kick returning are special teams positives, but Marceline obviously will be concerned if or when the East Buchanan defense puts it in a position where a punt is needed. In the past two games, it has had a punt blocked and bad snaps for huge losses twice, yet survived.

Based on seemingly having played against stronger competition during the regular season and having won decisively twice in the previous three games, East Buchanan might project as a favorite, but the athleticism and explosiveness of Marceline’s last two foes and the Tigers’ success – however narrowly – in containing them sufficiently enough to gain victories should have MHS well-tuned for the challenges the Bulldogs present.

Add in the “intangible” of Marceline’s confidence gained in surviving the recent crucible and the self-belief it could have enhanced and the Linn County squad has every reason to expect to be in the thick of the game and to have a chance to bring home the big prize.