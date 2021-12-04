OUTDOORS with Bill Wehrle: November deer harvest was higher

By BILL WEHRLE, C-T/LCL Outdoors Sports Editor

Recovering deer populations and some great hunting weather during the 11-day November firearms deer season combined to allow Missouri hunters to check in 187,967 deer, up more than 11,000 than last year’s 176,684.

The ’21 total also was above 2019’s 178,931, but still under 2018’s 199,427, and far below the all-time record November season 2006 harvest of 235,409. Missouri’s deer population is obviously recovering from the effects of an EHD outbreak in 2012 which killed a lot of deer in much of the state.

The top three counties in the November season’s deer harvest were Franklin with 4,144, Texas with 4,050, and Benton with 3,244.

Area counties were led by Linn with 1,729, Daviess with 1,717, and Carroll with 1,563.

South Missouri counties with much more public-land deer habitat and more forest draw a lot of hunters from big city populations, and almost always record more than twice as many deer killed per county than counties north of the Missouri River.

Deer hunting is far from over for 2021, though.

Archery deer and turkey season, which was closed during the Nov. 13-23 firearms season, reopened on Nov. 24 and will run through Jan. 15, 2022.

An antlerless season will run from today (Dec. 4) through Dec. 12 and an “alternate methods” season will be open from Christmas Day through Jan. 4. “Alternate methods” season allows hunters to use means other than the use of centerfire rifles or shotguns to take their deer. Bows, including crossbows, are legal, as well as centerfire handguns, muzzleloaders, air-powered guns, and atlatls.

Duck season here is open through Dec. 28 and goose season remains open through Feb. 6, with a Conservation Order Light Goose season opening the next day – Feb. 7 – and continuing through April 30.

Area waterfowl hunters have been telling me that their success is sporadic, with some days being pretty good and others pretty poor. It appears that the latest cold weather and snow up north pretty much sent all the ducks left up there on south, and there won’t likely be any more “flight days.”

If you go duck hunting all day every day you’ll likely get some good shooting once in a while, but, if you only go once in a while, you could miss out altogether.

Quail, pheasant and rabbit seasons are all still open, too. The populations of these three popular upland game species are still down and you might walk quite a ways to find any of them in quantity.

In years past, I enjoyed hunting all three, but, at this point in their populations, I’d feel bad if I killed any of them. I never replaced my last bird dog when she died, and guess I never will. But the memories of great days afield never go away!

If you feel the urge to shoot your shotgun and don’t particularly want to go hunting, clay targets are still available on select “nice” days at the Trenton Trap and Skeet Range. They might be open on Thursday evenings and Saturdays, but call Dick Thompson at 660-359-1964 before you go to be sure it is.

Shooting clays is good fun, as there is no limit on how many you shoot and you don’t have to clean them!

