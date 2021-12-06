Basketball Hornets net first win of season, eye more

As reported to C-T

SAVANNAH — By the time this article reaches print, Chillicothe High School’s basketball Hornets could be at the .500 mark with a great chance to be over it by week’s end.

In a recent addition to their schedule, the Hornets – victorious for the first time in the young 2021-22 season last Friday when they out-executed Kansas City: Hogan Prep Academy 60-43 in the seventh-place game of the Savannah Invitational Tournament, hosted a Lexington Minutemen squad with a deceptive prior record of 4-1 Tuesday night ahead of a game at Trenton this Friday.

If the Hornets successfully defend their home floor against a foe yet to defeat anything other than winless squads, turning back Trenton would put them a 3-2 eight days after being 0-2.

“We need to play,” CHS head coach Tim Cool said of the additional game this week. “… It’s nice to have that game.”

The Lexington contest will be the Hornets’ only pre-holidays home game this season, although they’ll have two at nearby Trenton, including facing talented Gallatin in the North Central Missouri College Foundation’s annual “High School Holiday Hoops” shootout at NCMC’s gym Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 8:30 p.m.

The first Chillicothe varsity boys’ triumph of the season came in a wire-to-wire performance last Friday that capped a strenuous first week of game play for the Hornets.

After scrapping hard in a season-opening loss to eventual Savannah tourney champion Platte County last Tuesday, Cool pushed his club through what he termed a “really tough practice” the next day before going back to Savannah each of the next two nights and battling Smithville hard for 32 minutes Thursday before defeating up-tempo Hogan Prep the next evening.

Against the KC club, Chillicothe scored first on sophomore post player James Mathew’s first two of his game-high 19 points. Mathew then dished off to Wyatt Brandsgaard cutting down the lane for a lay-in that made it 4-0.

Although the Rams scored next, Chillicothe answered with seven more in a row and never was caught, maintaining at least a 6-points margin and having a double-digits spread the final 18-1/2 minutes. The widest gap was 20 points, 58-38, late.

“I’m really pleased with how the game went in all aspects,” lauded Cool.

“I thought we guarded well, rebounded really well, and took care of the ball and not only did we break their pressure at times, but we got layups out of it, which is really good. I don’t care how aggressive you are, if you get layups shot against you, it puts something in your brain that says, ‘We’ve got to back off.’”

The coach said in his post-game broadcast interview he’d probably assign a B-plus grade to his squad’s handling of the potentially-troublesome Hogan Prep press.

“They really showed so much teamwork and just cohesion, moving the ball against their press and had a lot of diagonal passes for great shots,” he recounted.

Statistically, Mathew had a double-double of those 19 points (on 7-of-9 shooting from the floor and 5-of-6 foul shooting) and 11 rebounds (including four offensive).

“He’s really figured a lot of things out,” Cool said of the 6’5” youngster’s offensive “feel.”

“He runs to the right spots, ready to catch and shoot, and our guys found him a lot tonight.”

The main one who found him was junior guard Griff Bonderer, who earned nine assists to go with nine points, even though his outside shooting eye remains off.

Brandsgaard added 12 points and five boards, sophomore Jackson Trout eight points, and fifth starter Landon Winder seven rebounds.

In last Thursday’s 56-52 consolation semifinals loss to Smithville, CHS’ boys played reasonably well through three quarters, only to surrender a 10-0 fourth-period spurt that turned a 4-points gap into a 14-points separation.

The game’s outcome seemingly firmly decided when a SHS free throw with 56 seconds remaining put the margin at 56-43, the remaining time was a blur of Chillicothe press steals and scores that nearly vaporized that spread.

Trout’s open “3” from the right corner with 46 ticks to go was followed by a quick backcourt steal on the press and another Trout triple, this time from the left side with a half-minute to play.

Down seven, CHS rebounded a missed Smithville free throw and hurried downcourt, only to miss a shot. However, Bonderer stole the ball back and quickly hit a layup that made it a a 5-points game with 10 seconds to go.

Incredibly, the Hornets stole the ball yet again and Bonderer drew a foul as he tried a 3-points shot with a couple of seconds to go. Had that shot fallen, the “and-1,” if successful, could have made it a 1-point difference with the Warriors needing a successful in-bounds pass.

Instead, however, the miss left Bonderer wanting to hit the first two tries to cut the deficit to three and then, likely, intentionally miss the last, hoping for a quick rebound and kick-out pass for a desperation trey try at the horn. While he hit the first shot, the second missed, effectively sealing the result at last.

Statistically for CHS, Brandsgaard’s 15 points topped a trio of twin-digits scorers. Bonderer tallied 14 and Trout 12. However, the Hornets shot only 37% from the field and 62.5% from the free-throw line in the loss.

Brandsgaard shared the team lead in rebounds with Mathew, each grabbing seven officially. Bonderer snared six and was officially credited with four assists, one more than Trout had.