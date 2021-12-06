Meadville, Polo girls wear basketball tourney crowns

As reported to C-T

The always-busy first full week of high school basketball play in the C-T area, which includes multiple tournaments in which area schools participate, concluded Saturday with two area girls’ teams reigning as tourney champs and a former Chillicothe High School star having guided his team to a close season-opening triumph.

At Mendon Saturday night, Meadville’s top-seeded Lady Eagles soared to the championship of the 66th-annual Northwestern Invitational Tournament with no difficulty. Outscoring their three opponents in the tourney by exactly 100 points combined and having a “running clock” in use when all three games ended, Meadville’s girls (4-0) won the championship by a 60-29 spread over Higbee.

Earlier in the day, Polo’s top-seeded Lady Panthers likewise routed their title-game foe in the Gallatin Invitational, crushing Trenton 53-22.

NORTHWESTERN TOURNEY

MENDON — Sniping from outside time and time again Saturday, Meadville’s Lady Eagles raced to a 23-2 lead over Higbee in the first eight minutes, then built their lead to 43-10 by halftime.

The Lady Eagles fired home 13 3-pointers, including six by sophomore Korrie Holcer as she hit for a game-high 21 points. Mallory Dennis had two triples and 14 points, and Maggie McLain three to help generate 11 points. Alexa Young had the last two and netted eight points.

That came after their 59-22 romp past Brunswick in Thursday’s semifinal behind their “big three.” Holcer hit five treys and had 19 points, while steady Dennis provided 17 markers and McLain 12. McLain was perfect on eight free throws.

Meadville’s boys (2-2) secured third place, as anticipated.

The Eagles rode a career-high 23 points by Kaje Tsikoyak, who knocked down seven triples, as they strolled by Hale/Bosworth in the final round. Parker Hammond tallied 15 points and Gauge Shiflett hit three from outside the arc as he scored 11 points.

The MHS boys couldn’t keep up with top seed Higbee in last Thursday’s semifinal, falling 60-44. Meadville had 14 points from Gauge Shiflett, 12 by Parker Hammond, and 10 off the bench from Kyler Klein.

Northwestern’s Eagles took second in their tourney behind Higbee, as projected, dropping Saturday’s title contest by a respectable 68-49 margin.

For Northwestern, Hayden Harms and Landon Winn each tallied 12 points. Higbee had a combined 47 from 10th graders Jordan Fuemmeler (28) and Derek Rockett (10).

Northwestern bombed Hale/Bosworth 60-34 in their semifinals with Gannon Johnson firing in four triples and 19 points, while Trey Stockwell netted 16 tallies and Hayden Harms 14. Hale/Bosworth’s Cardinals had 12 each from Drake Heussner and Brennen Gilson.

Linn County’s girls and boys came away from the play at Mendon empty-handed when both lost final-round games last Friday, but there’s a disclaimer attached to Friday’s girls’ game.

The Lady Mustangs’ best player, Morgan Livingston, did not play in the 37-32 third-place loss to Brunswick. Alyssa Bukovac’s 18 points led Linn County. Maddie Chapman contributed seven and Martia Brosdahl five. The evening before, Livingston’s nine points led the Lady Mustangs as they were topped by Higbee 36-29.

For the Mustangs, Friday’s consolation game also saw Brunswick prevail, 47-41. For Linn County, which trailed most of the way, Gage Seals netted 17 points and Cooper Ballinger 10.

The LCHS boys had battled past Bucklin/Macon County R-4 67-61 last Wednesday in the consolation semis. Mustang Mason Small fired in 25 points, Seals 12, and Ballinger 11.

Northwestern’s Lady Eagles were 43-33 victims of B/MCR4 in last Friday’s consolation contest. Alexa McCollum’s 15 points led the Mendon girls with Anna Speichinger tacking on 10.

GALLATIN TOURNEY

GALLATIN — Polo’s undefeated (4-0) girls crushed Trenton 53-22 in the title game last Saturday, getting balanced scoring. Mary Copeland had 13 points, Chloe Gilbert 10, and Haley Aubrey and reserve Alayna Chapman nine each.

Trenton, which will host unbeaten Chillicothe Friday, had nine points from Mirena King.

Gallatin’s boys, who will face Chillicothe in the North Central Missouri College Foundation’s “High School Holiday Hoops” event at Trenton Dec. 21, fended off determined Winston 68-58 to take the boys’ title. Star Isaac Bird ripped the cords for 38 points for the winning Bulldogs.

Braymer’s teams split their third-place games.

The Lady ’Cats were 55-46 victors over Maysville Friday as Raylee Hawkins rebounded from a tough semifinal game with 19 points and Addyson Sweem tallied 13. The Bobcats lost to Maysville 67-36 Saturday, getting 10 points from Landon Baker.

Both BHS teams lost big to the No. 1 seeds in the semifinals – the girls 63-31 and boys 67-25.

Polo’s boys nabbed consolation honors last Friday with a 60-43 victory over North Harrison.

“This was a great team effort with our senior point guard, Trent Raby, facilitating an offense that had four double-digits scorers,” commented Morgan Dickson, Panthers head coach. “It's nice to see a team, after a win, arguing about who had the most assists! These guys showed how to play as a team and hopefully this propels them to becoming the team they are capable of being.”

LUDLOW — After owning a 21-11 lead at halftime last Thursday, Southwest’s Lady Wildcats’ lead shrank to 23-22 entering the fourth quarter. However, they regained their offensive feel just enough to prevail by three, despite 5-of-11 free-throw shooting.

Ilyce Peel’s 12 points led the SLHS girls in the first coaching outing of Nate McKiddy, son of Chillicothe girls’ assistant coach Terry McKiddy and wife Anne, and a former all-district player for CHS.

An 18-8 second period favoring the visitors largely decided the boys’ game as Orrick took a 35-18 margin into intermission.

For Kyle Larson’s SLHS club, Remington Woodcock racked up 18.

Southwest began Carroll-Livingston Activity Association play at Hardin-Central Monday and is to visit Norborne for boys’-only league action Friday.

JAMESPORT — Carly Turner scored 13 of her game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter as the host Tri-County Lady Mustangs turned a 30-28 contest into a 15-points victory. Destiny Gutshall tacked on 10 points and Anissa Williams nine in the hosts’ first triumph. Hardin-Central got 12 tallies from Morgan Finley.

Behind 43-41 after three quarters, HCHS’ Bulldogs hit a dozen free throws in the final frame to prevail by eight. Mason Freece netted a game-high 18 points, Kam Pugh 14, and Korbin Pugh 12 in the non-conference victory. In defeat, the Mustangs had 14 from Jakob Ybarra, 13 by Garret Skinner, and 11 by Noah Tomlinson.

Tri-County was at home again Tuesday, welcoming Pattonsburg, in its only game of the week.

MERCER — Senior forward Andrew Rich rang up 23 points and Bryson Speer chipped in as the visiting Hornets won their season and new head coach John Schieber’s debut last Friday.

The girls’ mismatch saw Madi Allen’s five points pace Hamilton, which is playing in the KCI Conference Tournament at Dearborn this week.