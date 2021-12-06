Priest’s prayer heard, sparking CHS wrestlers to season-opening triumph

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

While their three returning 2020-21 state qualifiers, including sixth-place medalist Brock Miller, all delivered wins by fall in the 2021-22 season and home opener under the spotlight at the Chillicothe Middle School fieldhouse last Thursday night, it was a Priest’s prayer being answered which keyed the Chillicothe High School wrestling Hornets’ 45-24 conquest of the visiting Marshall Owls.

Marshall claimed the girls’ match, 30-24.

With CHS leading the match 15-12 after six weight divisions (one of which was open for both teams), Hornets sophomore Priest Bosley trailed MHS’ Gabe Reyes 5-1 past the mid-point of the 145-pounds bout and seemingly had little going in the way of a rally.

However, with the combatants on their feet following a stoppage for both tumbling out of bounds in front of the CHS bench, the bout took a sudden U-turn and reached a just-as-abrupt end in Bosley’s favor.

On the neutral re-start, Bosley tried once to “shoot” a double-leg takedown, but couldn’t quite get a grip on the outside of Reyes’ thighs. A few seconds later, though, the Hornet tried the same thing again and this time struck gold.

Hooking his hands behind Reyes’ upper legs and getting his torso under his foe’s, Bosley forced Reyes backward, causing him to tumble straight back onto his posterior for a takedown that technically cut the Marshall wrestler’s lead to 5-3.

Before the Owl could react, the Chillicothean lunged forward and pushed his torso backward toward the black mat while looping one arm around the back of the MHS wrestler’s head. His own body stretched diagonally across his opponent’s, Bosley used that leverage plus the pressure his squeezing arm was applying to Reyes’ head to coerce his foe’s shoulder blades to sink to the floor. Only one count into his time tracking for possible near-fall points, the referee spied Reyes’ back being “flat” and slapped the floor, indicating an unlikely and sudden pin by the Chillicothe sophomore, who had gone 3-6 in limited opportunities on the varsity level a year ago, at 3:40.

“That was huge. He was down 5-1 and came back and got a pin and got the momentum going the other way for us,” head coach Chad Smith of the Hornets agreed. “It was a big match.”

When, a couple of bouts later, sophomore Brody Cairns and junior Miller posted back-to-back wins by fall at 182 and 195 pounds, respectively, Chillicothe had clinched the team triumph, leading 37-21, with two bouts remaining.

Miller was one of three Hornets to prevail in less than a minute in the varsity action. He used 42 seconds, heavyweight freshman Bo Smith 40, and 120-pounder Lane McCoy – like Miller and Cairns a state participant last March – only 35 ticks of the clock to stand victorious.

Also in his high school debut, like B. Smith (the boys’ head coach’s son), Chillicothe freshman Carter Shipers finished his foe in 2:31.

Sophomore Justin Pyle looked good in gaining a win by fall after 2:54 in the 152-pounds bout and 138-pounder Hornet Bryce Dominique registered a 6-3 decision win.

Of Marshall’s five victories, only two were by fall (126 and 132 pounds). One was by forfeit and the other two were on simple decisions.

In the girls’ competition, returning Chillicothe seniors Abigail Montes and Karyna Ireland, both starting their fourth seasons in the program, won by falls – Montes (formerly Abigail Clements) in 28 seconds at 120 pounds and Ireland in 2:39 at 149.

The other CHS returnee, Addison Lewis, picked up a forfeit win at 125 pounds and freshman Yoo Jung Lee finished her opponent in a match-quickest 18 seconds as the Lady Hornets won three of the four contested bouts.

However, because Marshall’s Sherlyn Solano pulled off a Bosley-like win before Bosley – getting a 2:49 win by fall while trailing Keyonna Morgan 3-0 on points – and MHS had four wrestlers in weight classes in which CHS was “open”, the Lady Owls prevailed by the 30-24 margin.

Last Saturday, the Chillicothe boys competed in the challenging Steve Leslie Invitational tournament at Pleasant Hill.

Despite having only one vacancy in their lineup (132 pounds), the Hornets came away with only one top-3 finisher. Miller took second at 195 pounds, winning his first five contested bouts by fall – none reaching the halfway mark, time-wise – before being pinned by Camden Meeks of Jefferson City: Blair Oaks at 2:43 in the championship bout.

“This was the toughest this tournament has ever been with the addition of Mexico and Blair Oaks,” reflected coach Smith, “and I felt like we had some really good performances.

“Brock Miller’s weight class was loaded with ranked wrestlers and he made it back to the finals match with No. 1-ranked Meeks. It was a highly-contested match until Brock got caught on his back in a scramble and lost by fall.

“Justin Pyle (152), Lucas Reynolds (170), and Bo Smith (285) wrestled really well to place in the top four, which is big for these guys' confidence.”

Pyle and B. Smith each went 4-2, while Reynolds was 3-3.

Also posting more wins than losses in the 2-days event were McCoy (4-3) at 120 and Bryce Dominique (4-3) at 138.

Next on the wrestling Hornets’ and Lady Hornets’ schedule is the Carrollton Duals Tournament Friday.