Chillicothe (Mo.) HS Basketball Hornets Pull Out Home-Debut Win Over Lexington

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

Through most of the 2021-22 Chillicothe High School basketball Hornets’ first four games, the offensive “game” of their top returning player, 6’3” junior guard Griff Bonderer, was mostly rusty and rough edges, perhaps owing to his missing the first couple of weeks of preseason practices while finishing the football season.

In the team’s home debut Tuesday night against Lexington, Bonderer’s approach of trying to be relatively patient, of trying to whittle or scrape away at the uneven surface of his shooting skills little by little left him scoreless with the tight contest more than three minutes into the second half.

Even when he converted Landon Winder’s pass into a “3” from atop the key and then turned his own steal into a 60’ driving layup that turned a 26-25 lead into a 6-points advantage in the space of 21 seconds, the fix didn’t seem to fully take.

Over the course of the next nearly 7-1/2 minutes of game time, he did not score and the Hornets barely did. Up 31-25 after that theft and driving deuce, Chillicothe made only one field goal – a Winder triple – and was outscored 16-3 to trail seven points with just over five minutes remaining.

With momentum very much on the Minutemen’s side and his teammates – aside from classmate Wyatt Brandsgaard – having their own troubles putting the ball in the basket, Bonderer had little choice except to shelve the sheet of fine-grain sandpaper and pocket knife and turn on the sandblaster.

Given the opportunity to shoot a couple of free throws after a Lexington player was assessed a technical foul – apparently for foul language after a teammate had been fouled while scoring a basket, Bonderer netted both tries and, 20 seconds later, drove the right edge of the lane to score from a couple of feet.

That not only quickly reduced the gap to three points, but infused the CHS junior with regained confidence.

He’d answer a LHS basket-and-1 with a 3-pointer – again off Winder’s simple feed – that went in, out and back in.

Finally, after Lexington inched back out to a 6-points lead with 1:26 left, Bonderer drilled a right-side triple only six seconds later, drove again to score with 43 ticks on the clock to make it a 1-point margin, and, after a CHS steal on the press, converted Jackson Trout’s baseline in-bounds pass into a simple right-side lay-in that gave the Hornets back the lead, 48-47, with a half-minute left.

That turned out to be the game-winner as the teams traded turnovers before Chillicothe rebounded a short-range miss and, despite Bonderer’s miss of a 1-and-1 free throw with three seconds to go, held on as a desperation Lexington shot from about 70 feet fell far short at the final buzzer.

When the dust settled, Bonderer had scored 19 points in the final 13 minutes, including all 14 tallies CHS posted in the last period.

“He’s a gamer,” Tim Cool, Hornets veteran head coach, said succinctly in a post-game broadcast interview. “I have 100% confidence in Griff.”

“… He’s going to kick himself for missing the (last) free throw, but he had a great game.”

The junior unofficially had a team-most four assists to go with his team-topping points total and snagged four rebounds, including one which became CHS’ only three “second-chance” points of the night as Brandsgaard fired in a 3-pointer after getting a pass from Bonderer after his board.

Statistically in Tuesday’s Hornets win, in a game each side took an unsuccessful stab or two at trying to gain control of, Brandsgaard shouldered most of the scoring load until Bonderer found his shooting touch.

The fellow 6’3” 11th grader had 10 first-half points to help keep CHS within 21-18, then had the trey and a three-points play in the first 2:10 of the third quarter as the Hornets rapidly converted the intermission deficit into a 26-23 lead. Brandsgaard finished with those 16 points and unofficially shared the rebounding lead with center James Mathew with five apiece. While unable to score on the night, Mathew did dole out three assists along with snaring the handful of caroms.

For Lexington (4-2), still looking for a victory over a team that isn’t winless, junior forward Parker Kaullen rang up a game-most 21 points, but was held scoreless in the last quarter.

“Defense was really where it was at. When we needed stops, we got them there late,” Cool declared.

“… We found a way. … Our guys expected to win the game and that was so important, because we had a ton of adversity.”

Chillicothe (2-2) will try for a third-consecutive victory Friday when it plays the back half of a girls’-boys’ varsity doubleheader at Trenton.

“A true road game this time, instead of a neutral court,” the Hornets coach said, referencing the squad’s first three games having been in a tournament at Savannah, “so I’m kind of anxious to see how we handle that. – if there’s some adversity, if we pull together, which I think we will.”