Conference cage action underway in earnest for prep squads

As reported to C-T

The beginning of conference competition for area high school basketball teams commenced for many this week, while the lone area school involved in a tournament found its stay there shorter than it would have liked.

Several Carroll-Livingston Activity Association schools tipped off loop action either Monday or Tuesday with most or all of the rest following suit in the last couple of nights. In the Tri-County Conference, both Meadville and Linn County got going on the league front Tuesday.

For Hamilton’s two clubs, the week was a short one from a game-competition standpoint. Each dropped both of their first two games in the KCI Tournament being hosted by North Platte at Dearborn. Wednesday’s losses eliminated both Penney High clubs from the event.

LUDLOW — Hardin-Central’s Lady Bulldogs extended their season-starting winning streak to four in a row this past Monday and the Bulldogs completed the sweep by reversing the host Wildcats’ score.

Using a balanced approach, Libby Fifer tallied 11 points and Abby McNelly and Alyssa Rechtermann 10 each as HCHS’ girls (4-0) took their CLAA opener over SLHS (1-1, 0-1 conf.), which received six ponts from Allee Hein.

Hardin’s boys (1-2) got into the wins column behind Korbin Pugh’s 24 points, 15 from Brayden Schick, and 12 by Mason Freece. The Wildcats (0-2, 0-1 conf.) were paced by Remi Woodcock’s 23, but no one else had more than five.

The Southwest boys visit Norborne Friday (NHS does not have a girls’ team this season).

Next for Hardin-Central was Thursday home play against Meadville before hosting winless league foe Keytesville Tuesday.

HALE — The host Cardinals (2-2) won over the non-conference foe with a second-half comeback Tuesday.

Hale/Bosworth’s boys trailed 25-18 at the half, but matched their first-half output in the third period alone to jump in front 36-34 and drew away a bit in the last frame.

Tristian Crose’s 16 points led the Cardinals with Jayce Broyles providing 11 and Drake Heussner 10. B/MCR4 got a game-high 18 from Nacho Guerrero.

First-year head coach Katie Eggers saw her Lady Cardinals (0-3) have their most scoring success to date, but not enough to win. They did have a 14-9 advantage in the last half.

For Hale/Bosworth, both Sydni Crose and Karter Burnside tallied 10 points. B/MCR4 got 23 from Ali Burns.

Hale/Bosworth played host to another TCC foe, Bevier, Thursday before tipping off CLAA play at Breckenridge tonight Friday.

TINA — A split of blowouts last Monday saw the host Lady Dragons (2-1) getting all of their points from three sources. Forward Kadie Rounkles scored big, racking up 31 points, while Regan Crowe tacked on 21 and Abby Jones 14.

No details on the T-A boys’ first loss after two wins were reported.

In previous outings, coach Trent Moore’s Tina-Avalon girls lost to guest Alma: Santa Fe 59-30 and defeated Jamesport: Tri-County 52-42. Crowe had 15 markers against Santa Fe after Rounkles racked up 28 and Crowe 18 in the season-starting win over TCHS.

Coming up for T-A on the heels of its first-ever visit to new CLAA member Higbee tonight Friday will be a Monday journey to league foe Braymer.

POLO — With Norborne not having a girls’ squad this season, Polo got Northwestern to fill in as an opponent for its undefeated girls, but that just made for a second runaway on the evening.

Mary Copeland’s 25 points and Hanna Vaught’s 18 powered the Lady Panthers (5-0). Northwestern was led by Alexa McCollum’s five.

PHS’ Panthers (3-2) edged above .500 as Trent Raby fired in 19 points, Maverick Gentry 18, and Jace Bolling 12. For NHS’ Pirates, 6’5” junior Kobe Gibson netted 13.

Polo will begin Grand River Conference-East Division play Tuesday at Milan.

KEYTESVILLE — The once-heated Chariton County rivalry had a significant cool-down last Tuesday as struggling KHS couldn’t muster even 15 points in either tilt.

The victorious BHS teams, each of which ended the night 3-2 with a win in their league openers, were led by Emma Stovers’ 19 points, including three treys, and Brayden Norris’ 16. Julius Johnson added 14 and Ben Rice 12 to Norris’ output.

Keytesville’s girls got six points from Ella Hill and the boys seven from Corey Littleton.

Brunswick traveled to Bucklin/Macon County R-4 Thursday before hosting Breckenridge on Monday. Keytesville visits Northwestern this (Friday) evening and goes to Hardin-Central Tuesday.

MEADVILLE — Three dozen points was the losing number – as it is wont to be in high school hoops – in Tuesday’s Tri-County Conference twinbill hosted by MHS.

On the right side of the final score, Meadville’s Lady Eagles had four twin-digits scorers and a near-double-double from junior guard Mallory Dennis as they strolled past Atlanta.

Dennis had 12 points and nine rebounds – three of those offensive grabs – and also made six steals and earned two assists in a stellar all-around showing.

Pacing the hosts in scoring was sophomore guard Korrie Holcer, who drained six of her 13 3-points-shot attempts as she tallied 20 points. She also had an impact in other ways, pulling down a half-dozen rebounds and having both three assists and three thefts.

Senior Maggie McLain continued her strong early-season showing after returning from last winter’s injury. She was four of nine from 3-points land and netted 14 points while matching Holcer’s six boards.

Rounding out the double-figure scorers for Meadville was junior Kendra Meyers, who had 10 points and half that many rebounds.

Also involved all over the court was junior Alexa Young, who had a team-most four assists, four rebounds, three steals, and five points as the Lady Eagles (5-0, 1-0 conf.) stayed unbeaten.

In boys’ play, Meadville held Atlanta to only four points in the second quarter and five in the fourth, but that couldn’t undo the damage of surrendering 28 AHS markers in the first eight minutes.

MHS (2-3, 0-1 conf.) never produced more than 12 points in a period, shooting 33% from the floor overall and sinking only two of 20 attempts from long range. Meadville got to the foul line only six times.

Junior Kyler Klein’s 13 points led the Eagles’ offense, but junior post man Parker Hammond ripped down 16 rebounds to go with nine points. Klein, who snagged eight caroms himself, matched Hammond’s six offensive grabs and also made three steals.

Next for Meadville after Thursday’s trip to Hardin-Central is hosting Brashear in another TCC twinbill tonight (Friday).

PURDIN — It was nearly a sweep for the home clubs, but Brashear thwarted it by nabbing a 3-points win in the boys’ nightcap. No details on either game were reported as the Lady Mustangs squared their overall record at 2-2 in the Tri-County Conference opener and the Ponies dipped to 1-3.

Linn County will stay at home for its next two outings, as well, welcoming league foe Atlanta tonight (Friday) and non-conference opponent Northwestern Monday.

MENDON — NHS’ Carroll-Livingston Activity Association openers for the young season produced the expected lopsided wins.

Holding the Lady Bulldogs off the scoreboard in all quarters except the second, the Lady Eagles (2-4, 1-0 conf.) hit eight deuces and seven treys as they coasted to victory. They were led in scoring by Gwen Sackrey’s 13 points. Alexa McCollum added nine, all from beyond the arc. No BHS girl had more than two points as the Lady Bulldogs went to 0-3 overall while losing their CLAA debut for 2021-22.

The hosts led 32-5 after one period of the boys’ mismatch and were in front by 50 at halftime.

The Northwestern fusillade led to it having five double-figure scorers and eight players with at least eight points. Pacing veteran coach Michael Kahn’s club with 12 points apiece were Hayden Harms, Trey Stockwell and Landon Winn. They had 32 of their 36 markers before halftime. Fellow starter Gannon Johnson and reserve Cooper Reckamp netted 10 points each and backups Hank McCollum, Dwight Brees and Jason Bushery had eight each. Brees and Reckamp evenly divvied up NHS’ four trifectas.

Breckenridge (0-4, 0-2 conf.) had 11 points from Jose Torres.

Northwestern’s busy December schedule had it at CLAA foe Tina-Avalon Thursday, hosting Keytesville tonight, and going to non-conference opponent Linn County Monday.

DEARBORN — Penney High’s Lady Hornets (0-4) couldn’t keep pace with the tourney’s top seed, Mid-Buchanan, Monday, then were eliminated Wednesday.

Mary Walker and Anisten Houghton scored five points apiece in the first-round loss. Madi Allen led the offense against Plattsburg with seven.

No information on either tourney loss for the Hornets (1-2) was received.

Hamilton will have back-to-back outings this coming week, welcoming Brookfield (both teams winless) Monday before going to Wellington-Napoleon Tuesday. The Lady Hornets will have a third-straight game Wednesday, hosting St. Joseph: Lafayette.