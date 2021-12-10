Meadville girls, Hardin-Central boys stay perfect in early-season prep basketball Thursday

As reported to C-T

Thursday’s (Dec. 9) C-T-area high school basketball competition saw the two undefeated teams which were in action stay that way.

At Hardin, the visiting Meadville Lady Eagles (6-0) swatted aside Hardin-Central’s Lady Bulldogs before the HCHS boys (5-0) outlasted MHS 48-43 in overtime.

In the lone league play Thursday, Tina-Avalon and Mendon: Northwestern also got half a loaf each, with the host Lady Dragons pulling away in the last three quarters to win handily and the guest Eagles taking care of business with some room to spare, too.

Other victorious area teams included the Hale/Bosworth and Braymer boys and Brunswick girls.

HARDIN — After the girls’ runaway, the boys’ contest produced only 31 first-half points before Meadville grabbed a 29-22 lead after three periods, only to surrender 18 markers in the fourth to send the game to overtime, tied 40-40.

In the extra half-period, the host Bulldogs’ momentum carried over as they outscored the Eagles 8-3 to remain perfect thus far.

Powering the Hardin-Central boys’ attack after intermission was senior Korbin Pugh. Already owning seven first-half points, he surpassed that in the third period alone with all eight of the Bulldogs’ points that kept them in sight of Meadville. He then had a team-most five in the fourth stanza as all five HCHS starters chipped in during an 18-points segment that caused OT.

In the additional four minutes, Ko. Pugh raised his game scoring total to 22 points with another bucket, but younger brother Kam had a deuce and his fifth and sixth free throws of the final 12 minutes to reach 10 points for the game and assure the Bulldogs’ latest win.

For Meadville’s boys (3-3), junior center Parker Hammond was the only double-digits scorer, tallying 19 points.

The girls’ game saw MHS nuke Hardin-Central 46-8 in the first half.

No individual Meadville statistics had been reported or posted online at the initial posting of this article.

Hardin-Central (1-3), which made only 20% of its 2-points field-goal attempts and none of its three tries outside the arc, had eight points and seven rebounds from senior Alyssa Rechtermann and four assists by sophomore Libby Fifer.

TINA — Northwestern’s girls made a brief bid to make the opening game intriguing, trailing only 10-8 after one quarter, but the Lady Dragons (3-1, 1-0 conf.) overpowered the shorter Lady Eagles inside in the second and third frames to have the “running clock” operating from the outset of the final stanza.

Junior low post standout Kadie Rounkles followed a dozen first-half points with 14 in the third quarter alone before finishing with 32 for the 6-members T-A team. Classmate Regan Crowe tacked on 17.

Northwestern (2-5, 1-1 conf.) was led by six from Anna Speichinger.

With an array of contributors, NHS’ boys (4-2, 2-0 conf.) tripled their 18-14 lead after one period to a 12-points gap by intermission and cruised from there.

Hayden Harms’ 18 points topped a trio of Eagles scorers in dual digits. Trey Stockwell had 11 and Landon Winn 10. Eight of Winn’s came in the first quarter, as did eight of Harms’.

Tina-Avalon’s boys (2-2, 0-1 conf.) were led by Kylier Sturgeon’s 13 markers – seven of which were deposited in the first quarter and Tucker Singer’s 11, all but one of which came in the last period.

HALE — While the host Cardinals (3-1) prevented a sweep, the tale of the evening was how close their female counterparts had come to getting their first win of the season and the first in the head coaching career of Katie Eggers.

Ahead 9-8 beginning the second half, the Lady Cardinals (0-4) doubled their points total in the third quarter, yet fell behind 21-18 before out-pointing Bevier by two in the last segment and falling a point short.

Karter Burnside’s 12 points led Hale/Bosworth. Kadyn Cole’s 14 points and 11 by Serena Friedman paced Bevier.

A strong second period put the host Cardinals on top 21-8 at intermission and they easily stayed there behind 16 Tristian Crose tallies and 12 by Jayce Broyles.

BRAYMER — Vince Youtsey scored steadily on his way to a team-high 21 points and all five BHS Bobcats starters scored eight or more as they handled their ex-Grand River Conference mates.

A 20-points third period let the home team inflate a 4-points halftime lead to 10, where the Bobcats (3-2) kept it.

In addition to Youtsey’s total, Jordan Haley had 14, Carter Shoe 10, Kellen Riegel nine, and Landon Baker eight. All of Riegel’s points came on treys.

The Lady ’Cats (2-3) were within 32-30 after three quarters, but stalled offensively down the stretch.

Rylee Hawkins had a game-best 23 points, but her teammates provided no baskets and only two points after intermission.

BRUNSWICK — Harleigh Lewis tossed in 14 points, Emma Stowers 10, and Cadence Meyer eight in the Lady Wildcats’ triumph. The Brunswick girls now are 4-2.

BMCR4’s Nacho Guerrero burned Brunswick for 28 points as the visitors won the second half of the nightcap 21-15 to claim victory. Julius Johnson scored 16, Colby Jenkins 10, and Brayden Norris nine for the conquered ’Cats (4-2).