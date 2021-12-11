Chillicothe (Mo.) HS Cagers Tear Through Trenton Friday

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

TRENTON, Mo. — If this is what “true” road games are going to be like for the 2021-22 Chillicothe High School varsity basketball teams, they might not want to have home games.

Friday (Dec. 10), in their first instances of playing an opponent on its court thus far this season, the undefeated Lady Hornets shut out all but one Trenton Lady Bulldog in their fifth victory of the new campaign, winning 48-25, before the Hornets rode a 35-2 run in one 10:50 first-half stretch to a 75-25 tripling of the winless ’Dogs, the CHS boys’ third win in succession after starting the year with back-to-back setbacks.

Chillicothe’s teams won’t find the road as accommodating next time, though, as they head east to Macon Tuesday for what should be a pair of hotly-contested, non-conference games between foes which meet annually in mid-December.

Friday’s tilts at Trenton each had a quirk which didn’t bode well for the home teams.

In the opener, Chillicothe’s girls needed over three minutes to get on the scoreboard for the first time, but, after a run of eight unanswered markers turned a 5-2 deficit into a doubling of the Lady Bulldogs, the runaway was underway.

Facilitating it was the inability of Trenton to get any offense from anyone other than sharp-shooting freshman Mirena King. Incredibly, the ninth-grade lefthander wound up tallying each and every THS point in the game, an oddity which looked likely to lose out to the odds three times in the final three minutes, only to have three other Lady Bulldogs go a combined zero for five on free-throw opportunities ahead of the final horn.

That difficulty in getting the ball go in the basket transferred over to the following contest, the 200th between the schools’ boys’ hoops squads, according to CHS sports historian/researcher Randy Dean.

After getting on the scoreboard with a Maverick Sole 3-pointer not quite a minute into the contest, THS’ boys netted only two of the game’s next 37 points, careening into a 40-5 chasm with still 3-1/2 minutes remaining in the first half.

Chillicothe, fueled by junior guard Griff Bonderer’s 16 first-period points, led 47-15 at intermission and managed to continue to pile up three times as many points as their hosts. Eventually, with its deepest reserves producing the contest’s last eight points, CHS finished with precisely triple Trenton’s tallies total (ironically, CHS doubled Trenton’s total in last year’s game in Chillicothe) and its first 50-points or more margin of victory in nearly seven years, dating back to a Dec. 19, 2014, 61-9 home trouncing of South Harrison.

Statistically, in the boys’ game, Bonderer’s torrid start gave him 35 points in his last 21 minutes of play, dating back to his heroics in CHS’ home win over Lexington three nights before. He’d eventually settle for a game-most 19 points.

Although four teammates added at least eight points to the onslaught, the only other one to reach twin figures was rapidly-developing sophomore reserve forward Alijah Hibner. Continuing to display nice shooting touch around the basket, he totaled 10 points and came close to producing a double-double as he unofficially was charted for a team-high eight rebounds.

Senior reserve guard Chace Corbin earned a game-high five assists, unofficially, matching his points total. He also collected three caroms.

Trenton’s top scorer in the boys’ contest was freshman Kiefer Tolson with 15 points.

The girls’ game saw CHS unable to contain King, but kept everyone else locked up tight, in terms of putting the ball in the hoop.

King had seven points in the first quarter, four in the second, eight in the third, and her last six in the fourth frame. She hit five of her six free throws.

However, the old sports axiom about one player rarely being able to defeat an opposing team was reinforced, in spite of King’s heroics.

After erasing the early deficit with 10 points in a row in barely 90 seconds – courtesy of Jolie Bonderer’s game-tying three-points play facilitated by senior guard Lucy Reeter, L. Reeter’s tiebreaking, lane-crossing 9-foot runner and her breakaway layup off a THS turnover, and Essie Hicks’ pull-up triple from atop the key, CHS uncorked another to close the first half up 24-11 and open the second with a J. Bonderer lay-in off Bre Pithan’s pass.

An 11-5 stretch to close out the third quarter ran the margin up to 42-19 before the clubs – or at least King and the CHS team – dueled to a standoff in the last stanza.

Sophomore J. Bonderer rang up team highs of 18 points – half of them in the third quarter – and, by C-T tracking, seven rebounds. Hicks hit for 12 points and five boards and L. Reeter nine markers and four rebounds.