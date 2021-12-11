OUTDOORS: Late Youth Season Deer Harvest Was Second Best Ever

By BILL WEHRLE, C-T/LCL Outdoors Sports Editor

Missouri’s young hunters (ages 11-15 years), in their annual late youth deer season which ran from Nov. 26-28, harvested 3,467 deer, second-highest number of deer ever for that season and just 432 deer fewer than the record 3,899 taken last year.

This second youth season was originally offered in 2008 as a January season and moved to November in 2016 with an increase in duration from two days to three. The earlier youth season ran Oct. 30-31 this year with a harvest of 15,608 deer checked in.

The top three counties statewide for the late youth season were Osage with 86, Franklin with 82, and Miller with 68. Area counties numbers were Linn and Carroll with 31 each, Daviess with 29, and Caldwell with 28.

The late youth season harvest is considerably less than the early season harvest as many young hunters successfully filled their tags in the early season, plus deer which were avidly hunted during the regular November firearms season were noticeably harder to find.

So far this year, Missouri deer hunters have been pretty successful in bringing home deer, aided by some pretty nice weather in all the seasons completed so far.

The Missouri Department of Conservation operated chronic wasting disease testing stations in CWD management zone counties during the first two days of the November firearms season and collected samples for further testing to determine the possible spread of this deadly-todeer disease.

Since CWD was first discovered in 1967 in Colorado, it has now been identified in deer in 28 states and the midwest has seen a particularly sharp increase in its prevalence recently.

With the early youth, late youth, November firearms and antlerless seasons now over, the only deer season left – other than archery – is an “alternative methods” season Dec. 25-Jan. 4. Archery season will remain open through Jan. 15.

Time is beginning to run short for persons wanting to stock their freezers with venison, so maybe some more scouting would be in order before the “alternative methods” season, which allows the use of muzzleloaders and centerfire handguns, as well as archery and about anything else except centerfire rifles and shotguns.

Time is also running short for Missouri North Zone duck hunters whose season will end on Dec. 28. Of course, they can always prolong their Missouri duck hunting by moving south to the Middle Zone, where the season runs through Jan. 9, or on to the South Zone, where duck season won’t end until Jan. 31.

It appears local ducks might have also moved on south to warmer climes. At least where I hunt, we’re not seeing many flocks of ducks any more. We never observed any big “flight days” this year and it appears that northern ducks may have snuck by us during the night.

Goose season will remain open statewide through Feb. 6 and, so far, flights of northern Canada geese and snow geese have not shown up either. Canadas we’ve seen appear to be “locals” that were likely born and raised here.

Did they overfly us or are they still coming? Only time will tell.

Clay targets are still available if you can’t find anything else to shoot.

Good hunting!

