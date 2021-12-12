Shipers, Miller pace Chillicothe mat Hornets in Carrollton tourney split

As reported to C-T

CARROLLTON, Mo. — With one less opponent than expected to face, Chillicothe High School’s wrestling Hornets came away from last Friday’s Trojan Duals Tournament with an even split of four team matches and with two individuals going undefeated in the event.

With freshman Carter Shipers winning all four of his 106-pounds bouts – three by fall – and junior Brock Miller having two contested victories and two forfeits at 195, the Hornets defeated Hamilton: Penney and host Carrollton, while losing to Mexico and Marshall. An originally-slated team match against Hallsville was canceled, due to COVID-19 issues having the HHS squad in quarantine status.

The split left the mat Hornets with a 3-2 team record moving into Tuesday’s tough home double-dual against defending Midland Empire Conference Cameron and Odessa and then the multiple duals in this coming Friday’s and Saturday’s Spartans Duals tourney at Moberly, CHS’ last pre-Christmas appearance.

While the Hornets competed at Carrollton, a ways west along Highway 10, the Chillicothe girls were having some second-level success in the Excelsior Springs Invitational tournament.

The Lady Hornets did not capture any of their six contested bouts at the top level of the various weight divisions, but did get first-place showings from a pair of freshmen at the “B” level.

At Carrollton, Shipers began his near-perfect performance with a 1:26 pin in what ended as a 40-30 team loss to Mexico. He then routed Hamilton’s Alex Martin on a 15-2 major decision as part of Chillicothe’s 52-30 victory before downing a Marshall foe by fall (time not reported) in a match Marshall claimed, 41-36.

He then wrapped up his night by moving up a weight class to 113 and defeating Carrollton’s Christian Fisher in 3:31. That was one of only five contested bouts in the Hornets’ 63-6 triumph over the Trojans.

Miller did not have an opponent from either Hamilton or Mexico to face. Against Marshall, he took care of Melvin Morales in 59 seconds after beating him in 42 seconds in the dual match Chillicothe won at home over the Owls eight nights earlier. Carrollton’s Xander England nearly made it through the first period, but succumbed at 1:51 to keep Miller at only one defeat for the young season.

Against Mexico, also triumphant for CHS were Priest Bosley at 152 pounds, winning by fall at 35 seconds, Dawson Sutton, a 7-3 winner in the 160-pounds division, and Bo Smith, by 3-1 decision over Emille Scanavino.

For B. Smith, that was a big win since Scanavino had handed him a 3-0 loss during the previous weekend’s Steve Leslie Invitational at Pleasant Hill. It was Smith’s only contested bout of the night.

“A quality win,” the CHS freshman’s coach and father reports.

Against Hamilton, Lane McCoy (120), Bryce Dominique (138), Justin Pyle (145), and Christian Peniston (285) joined Sutton and Shipers on the winning side of the ledger.

McCoy won by fall after 1:18, Peniston in 1:43, Pyle in 2:50, and Dominique in 2:53. Sutton quickly earned a second-straight victory in the tourney, winning by fall this time in 32 seconds.

Having battled past Marshall in the season opener the previous week, the Hornets found the Owls more formidable in the rematch.

Shipers repeated his victory, as did Pyle, who also pinned his foe, and Miller. Additionally for CHS, junior Lucas Reynolds flipped his decision loss against Joe Bellamy at 170 pounds to a late-second-period win by fall at 3:52 and junior heavyweight (285) Dilyn Ulmer made a successful 2021 varsity debut with a 1:18 victory.

However, Marshall picked up six free points at 113 pounds and claimed the 152- and 182-pounds divisions this time around, while upgrading three decision wins to falls or technical falls to convert a 45-24 loss to the Hornets into a 41-36 verdict this time.

Finally, against short-rostered Carrollton, Chillicothe’s boys claimed four of the five contested bouts as Dominique again won by fall (3:23) and Pyle gained an 8-3 decision.

At Excelsior Springs, both Yoo Jung Lee at 120 pounds and Rebecca Slattery at 141 defeated all three of their opponents in the weight class’ “B” division. Each frosh took their wins by falls – Lee in 66 seconds or less and Slattery in 90 seconds or fewer. Each had a pair of first-minute triumphs.

At the top level, only fourth-year CHS wrestlers Karyna Ireland and Abby Montes were involved.

At 115 pounds, Montes lost by fall in each of her first three bouts before receiving a medical forfeit from a would-be Lawson opponent. At 141, Ireland was defeated by fall in her three bouts.

Also competing were second-year wrestler Addison Lewis and freshman Keonnaia Morgan.

Morgan took second among three “B”-level entrants in the 194-pounds division, winning by fall in the second period before losing the same way in the second segment. Lewis, at 125 pounds on the “C” level received one forfeit while dropping her other three bouts by fall.

Some of the wrestling Lady Hornets will participate in Tuesday’s Midland Empire Conference tournament, concluding the 2021 portion of their schedule.