Chillicothe HS’ Rodenberg, Bonderer Second-Team All-State in Football

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

The all-time ranks of Chillicothe High School football players honored with All-State recognition, already in triple digits, increased by two last week.

Junior Corbin Rodenberg was chosen to the Missouri Football Coaches Association’s Class 3 second team as a linebacker and classmate Griff Bonderer as a punter.

“I was very excited to have two players make an All-State team,” Hornets head coach Chad Smith commented.

Rodenberg recorded a conservatively-graded 81 tackles – most on the team – during the Hornets’ 8-4 2021 campaign, 43 of those unassisted.

The 5’9”, 185-pounder had 4-1/2 tackles for losses, sacked opposing quarterbacks twice and had one pass interception.

“ Corbin had a great season, led our team in tackles, and played through some injuries to help our defense have a great year,” detailed Smith. “Corbin also was a huge part of our offense – blocking (from either the tight end or halfback position) and running the ball (nearly 500 yards).”

Bonderer did not require utilization all that often – 18 times in a dozen games (average of 1-1/2 punts a game) – as the Hornets averaged scoring 33.5 points per game, but uncorked several lengthier boots – topped by a 56-yarder – that left his overall gross average at 34.6 yards a kick.

“He was an outstanding punter this year and it helped our defense out a lot,” Smith described. “Griff had a great season on offense, defense and special teams.”

The first-year CHS head coach noted seven other Chillicothe players made the coaches’ association’s all-district team “and every one of those guys were good enough to get votes to be on an All-State team.

“Many of those are juniors who will get another shot at it next year.”

This year’s pair of Hornets honorees matches the total they had in 2019, when Dawson Wheeler was honored on the second time at linebacker and Isaac Washburn drew a third-team nod for his offensive line play.

CHS did not have anyone named All-State in 2020. It most recently had a first-team All-State player in 2017.