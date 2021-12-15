Area high school teams involved in two holiday ‘shootouts’ this year

By PAUL STURM, C-T/LCL Sports Editor

By PAUL STURM, C-T/LCL Sports Editor

With a second option diluting the pool, Chillicothe and 11 other area high school basketball programs covered by the C-T will play holiday-period games between Dec. 18 and New Year’s Eve.

Following a year’s break, due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation a year ago, the 16th-annual “High School Holiday Hoops” shootout hosted by the North Central Missouri College Foundation at the college’s Ketcham Community Center in Trenton returns with a scaled-back field.

Part of the reduction to fewer participating schools/teams and playing dates (only eight) is the inaugural “Twelve Courts of Christmas” event being begun by Kansas City’s remodeled Hy-Vee Arena.

With the former Kemper Arena – once host to the NCAA Division I men’s college basketball “Final Four,” as well as once home to the former Kansas City (now-Sacramento) Kings National Basketball Association franchise – carved up into 12 separate competition/training venues a few years ago, an event was developed with the help of former “Holiday Hoops” ramrod Steve Maxey and Chillicothe/Kansas City businessman Jim Bligh to try to attract schools from multiple midwestern states to a holiday-time event there.

Over 130 from Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Iowa, including nine from the C-T area, will participate in its inaugural event between Dec. 17-31, with a break from the 24th through the 28th for the Christmas holiday. Multiple games will take place simultaneously on the various courts.

In addition, exhibits by colleges, universities, businesses, and organizations promoting their products and services will be scattered around the venue during the entire event, a toy drive benefiting Children’s Mercy Hospital of Kansas City will be conducted throughout the 14 days, and participating schools’ art departments will compete in a Christmas tree ornament contest with a $500 prize for the winning department (ornaments will be hung on the Hy-Vee Arena Christmas tree in the atrium and judged by representatives of the Kansas City Art Institute.

As for the basketball action, at NCMC, the opening day of action will be this Saturday (Dec. 18) with area squads involved in all four games.

Southwest Livingston’s girls will be involved in the first game at 10 a.m., meeting Atlanta, followed by those schools’ boys’ teams clashing at 11:30. Braymer’s girls and boys will follow, meeting Brashear in 1:00 and 2:30 p.m. contests, respectively.

Next Monday, Brookfield’s girls and boys will go against Trenton’s in 6:00 and 7:30 p.m. games, respectively.

Next Tuesday, Chillicothe’s boys will tangle with very tough Gallatin in the 8:30 p.m. finale of a 6-games slate. Preceding the CHS game, Meadville’s girls and boys will go against Polo’s at 5:30 and 7:00, respectively.

On Wednesday, Dec. 22, Tina-Avalon’s girls and boys will have early-afternoon games – the Lady Dragons taking on Gallatin at 1 p.m. and the boys facing North Nodaway at 2:30.

On Thursday, Dec. 23, Southwest Livingston’s squads will be back at the Ketcham Community Center for more pre-noon play. The Lady Wildcats will go against Carrollton at 9 a.m., followed by the schools’ boys teams at 10:30.

Right after those, starting at noon, Hardin-Central’s girls will meet Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris with those schools’ boys to take the floor next at 1:30.

Following the Christmas weekend break, on Monday, Dec. 27, Jamesport: Tri-County will go against Rock Port in 1:00 p.m. girls’ and 2:30 p.m. boys’ games and, later that day, Norborne’s boys will face Milan at 7:00 p.m.

The last “Holiday Hoops” action for C-T-area clubs will come on Tuesday, Dec. 28, when Chillicothe’s girls meet Milan in the 7:30 p.m. finale, right after the CHS boys’ junior-varsity team goes against Kansas City: Northland Christian at 6:00.

Preceding those, Hale/Bosworth’s girls and boys will square off with North Harrison’s teams in 3:00 (girls) and 4:30 p.m. (boys) tilts.

Three of the schools playing at NCMC – Meadville, Braymer, and Hardin-Central – also will be in action in the Kansas City event.

Meadville’s boys and girls will play back-to-back games at 2:00 and 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, both meeting St. Joseph Christian.

Braymer’s teams will play at Hy-Vee Arena at 4:00 (boys) and 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21. The Bobcats will oppose Kansas City: East and the girls North Andrew.

Hamilton will have only its boys’ team play over the holidays. The Hornets will meet Creston, Iowa, in a 6:00 p.m. game at KC on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Hardin-Central’s girls and boys will travel about 50 miles to take on an opponent from 20 miles away – Carrollton – on Wednesday, Dec. 29. The girls’ teams will go first at 2:00 p.m., followed by the boys’ at 4:00.

Also on Dec. 29, Higbee’s girls and boys will play at noon and 2:00 p.m., respectively, against Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris.

More specifics on the “Twelve Courts of Christmas” event can be found online at https://www.hy-veearena.com/twelve-courts-of-christmas and https://www.facebook.com/12courtsxmas.