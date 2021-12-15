Chillicothe (Mo.) HS Basketball Lady Hornets Stay Undefeated

As reported to C-T

MACON, Mo. — With 3-way scoring balance, led by junior guard Jessica Reeter’s rediscovery of her perimeter shooting eye, and a strong start to the second half, the Chillicothe High School basketball Lady Hornets met another significant challenge Tuesday night, turning aside the host Macon Tigerettes 52-41 in a game not as close as the final score suggests.

The boys’ game’s score depicted exactly how it went with the high-pressure home team dominating from start to finish in a 68-37 rout that ended Chillicothe’s 3-games winning streak.

Up 28-20 at intermission after Reeter, adjusting to some recent soreness in her left knee, knocked down three second-quarter treys, the Lady Hornets (6-0) punched a hole in the game at the start of the second half by outscoring their hosts 9-0 in the first four minutes.

Sophomore Jolie Bonderer scored inside on a well-fashioned pick-and-roll, then cashed in a CHS second chance from outside the arc. Junior post player Bre Pithan then got a break while being fouled on her point-blank shot attempt, the ball sailing high out of her hands, only to softly touch off the window near its top and drop straight down through the net to boost the Chillicothe advantage to 35-20 within the first two minutes. In all three cases, the basket was set up by a pass from senior Essie Hicks.

After a couple of scoreless possessions, the visitors made it a 17-points lead when, with perfect execution and timing, J. Reeter in-bounded from the baseline to the left of the MHS bucket to Bonderer cutting down the paint off a foul-line up-screen by Ellie Barnett. Bonderer put the ball up and in from just right of the rim with just under 4-1/2 minutes left in the third quarter.

Chillicothe’s effectiveness on both ends of the court early in the third quarter convinced the Macon coach to remove all of his starters during the stretch, but the shock treatment didn’t really take, although the Tigerettes (5-2) did finally get scoring again just past the mid-point of the stanza.

That was offset by another Bonderer deuce – the last two of her nine points in the quarter – ahead of a fifth J. Reeter triple of the game that briefly and shockingly put CHS in front by 20, 42-22.

Eventually, even with MHS star Lexi Miller having a desperate prayer from about 24 feet answered at the buzzer and then turned it into a 4-points play, the Lady Hornets still held a 42-30 lead going to the last segment and played steadily the rest of the way. It took a trey by a Macon sub in the final 15 seconds to allow the Tigerettes – previously beaten only by Boonville (by nine on a neutral court) last Saturday – to outscore Chillicothe in a quarter (11-10) once on the night.

Statistically, with her distance vision corrected, J. Reeter paced the balanced CHS attack with 17 points, while Bonderer was right behind with 16 and Hicks, doing her biggest damage in the first and last frames, tacked on 15. The other four CHS points came from Pithan.

Macon’s Miller led all scorers with 19 tallies, but was limited to only two in the first quarter, helping CHS get its early advantage. Even though she came alive with seven in the second stanza, that was trumped by J. Reeter’s nine. Miller’s six in the third were nullified and exceeded by Bonderer’s nine as the Lady Hornets kept Macon on its heels.

That formula – scoring balance and depth – repeated the success Chillicothe had in defeating Macon 49-40 at home last season, handing the Tigerettes their first loss then. On that occasion, Miller also netted 19, but all five CHS starters scored between six and 11, led by then-senior Brooke Horton’s 11.

The Tigerettes’ Shelby Petre joined Miller in dual figures Tuesday with 11 points.

The boys’ game saw a dichotomy in the Hornets’ performance which allowed Macon to run away.

CHS junior Landon Winder hit four of five 3-points attempts and scored a team-best 12 points and combined with classmate Wyatt Brandsgaard, who totaled 11 markers, and sophomore center James Mathew to sink 13 of 21 shots from the field. However, the remainder of the team made only two of 21 and that wasn’t nearly enough to keep pace with the up-tempo Tigers.

Playing baseline to baseline, Macon zipped to a 25-12 lead after one period and went to the locker room at halftime on top 40-19 before continuing to ease farther in front over the last 16 minutes.

Statistically, pacing the MHS attack was Maurice Magruder, who fired in 22 points – 12 in the first quarter when he connected outside the arc three times.

Also solidly in twin numerals were Boston Douglas with 15 points and Hayden Lovinger with 14.

While the Hornets (3-3) made only 16 baskets, a healthy 75% of them were set up by a teammate’s pass. Jackson Trout’s four assists topped the team. Sophomore reserve forward Alijah Hibner had a CHS-best eight rebounds and Winder had the Hornets’ only two steals.

Next for the Lady Hornets varsity will be a Saturday 2:15 home game against another challenging club, Columbia: Hickman. Then, with school not in session next week, they’ll host distant Joplin, another large-school opponent also having a good season thus far, in an approximately 4:30 p.m. game next Tuesday.

The Hornets will have a week between games before meeting a very good Gallatin team in the North Central Missouri College Foundation’s “High School Holiday Hoops” shootout at Trenton next Tuesday night at 8:30. That will be in NCMC’s Ketcham Community Center.