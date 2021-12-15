Chillicothe (Mo.) HS Wrestling Hornets Split Home Double-Dual Tuesday

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

After earning a half-dozen wins by fall to power themselves past Odessa 51-27 Tuesday night, Chillicothe High School’s 2021-22 wrestling Hornets quickly grabbed the first two bouts of their clash with defending Midland Empire Conference champion Cameron by pins, as well.

When a third pin was notched in the match’s fifth bout, the hosts still had the Dragons doubled, 18-9, but that’s where the hopes of springing a major surprise ran aground.

With a forfeit mixed in right in the middle, Cameron picked up the maximum-possible 30 points from the next five weight divisions and followed a major-decision win with another win by fall. The 40 unanswered markers clinched the match, which the Hornets closed just as they had begun – with two wins by fall.

The final score of the long evening’s last team match was Cameron 49, Chillicothe 30. With the split, the Hornets will cart a 4-3 team record into this weekend’s Spartan Duals tournament at Moberly.

Tuesday’s competitions in the Chillicothe Middle School fieldhouse also saw Cameron’s boys nd girls rout Odessa, while the Chillicothe Lady Hornets battled to a 24-24 stalemate with Odessa before losing to Cameron, 48-24.

The two CHS girls’ teams actually only wrestled two bouts, both of which the Lady Dragons won by quick falls. The Chillicothe-Odessa girls’ match actually aligned, weights-wise, so that a handful of bouts occurred, four of which Chillicothe claimed by fall.

In the Hornets’ competitions, three team members – junior Lucas Reynolds at 170 pounds, sophomore Joel Edwards at 113, and sophomore Brody Cairns at 182 – earned a pair of wins by fall.

Cairns finished Odessa’s 182 entry at 2:50, the first of six Hornets triumphs to begin the dual.

After Brock Miller and Martin Moore each had no foe, freshman Bo Smith closed out the heavyweight (285 pounds) bout in 1:28 before the rotation flipped over to the lightweights.

CHS freshman Carter Shipers kept the ship going in the right direction with a 2-0 decision and Edwards increased the Chillicothe lead to 33-0 with a 61-seconds pin.

Odessa rallied with a pair of contested victories before getting six free points at 132, where the Hornets’ lineup had a void.

With the hosts’ lead having shrunk a bit (33-15), junior Bryce Dominique of the Hornets effectively clinched the match triumph for his team by, while trailing on points, earning a pin after 2:22. That made it a nearly-insurmountable 39-15 score.

An Odessa pin momentarily paused the CHS push toward victory, but, in less than a minute at 152 pounds, sophomore Justin Pyle won by fall to put out the lights on OHS.

For good measure, Reynolds ended the dual on a high note for the Hornets with his 41-seconds win.

Miller began the all-MEC match by fighting off Dragon Paul Viena, also a junior like Miller, at 3:25, ending what had been a very close, back-and-forth battle.

After getting the walkover against Odessa, Moore closed out Cameron’s 220-pounder five seconds before the end of the opening period, momentarily making it 12-0.

Edwards became the first Chillicothean to win twice in actually-wrestled bouts when he prevailed by fall at 2:50.

After the long run of Cameron verdicts from 120-160 pounds, Reynolds again didn’t need a second period, getting a pin of his 170-pounds foe at 1:45. Cairns then recorded a first-frame win by fall, as well, in 1:20 to ring down the curtain on the 4-hours triple-dual.

In the Chillicothe girls’ action against Odessa, the Lady Hornets dominated the actual action, but OHS having three additional wrestlers meant 18 free points that led to the draw.

For CHS, freshman Keonnia Morgan got things started well when she pinned her 194-pounds division foe with only eight seconds remaining.

At 120 pounds, another frosh, Yoo Jung Lee had a back-and-forth battle before getting her victory by fall only six seconds ahead of the end of the second 2-minutes period.

At 141, another frosh – Rebecca Slattery – also went deep into her bout before prevailing, She got the referee’s slap of the mat with 28 seconds remaining.

Needing a pin to get her team a tie from the match, senior Karyna Ireland delivered, also in the third period. She prevailed at 4:34.

When the Cameron dual rolled around, the lineups were mismatched, leading to Abby Montes, Addison Lewis, Ireland and Lee receiving forfeits. Both Morgan and Slattery suffered losses by fall.