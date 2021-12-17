Superb 2021 Chillicothe (Mo.) HS Boys’ Soccer Season Celebrated

nuBy PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

What, by some measures, was the most successful season of Chillicothe High School Hornets soccer since the program began in 2007 was recognized and celebrated at the team’s belated postseason awards event Dec. 13, exactly one month to the day after their season ended with an historic 1-0 loss at Harrisonville in the Class 2 state quarterfinals.

The 2021 Hornets became the first CHS soccer squad – either gender – to advance to the state tournament quarterfinals when it upset top-seeded St. Joseph: Bishop LeBlond 1-0 in the district-championship match at Chillicothe’s Jerry Litton Memorial Stadium Nov. 3.

That set up the quarterfinals battle at Harrisonville which was scoreless until the final 10 minutes when a well-executed play and tough shot by the host team delivered the match’s only tally.

That defeat closed the book on the magical season for Hornets with a 20-4 record that eclipsed by two the previous high-water mark for victories in a season.

It also ended an 18-matches winning streak by CHS which not only far exceeded the previous-longest such run, but, head coach Tim Cunningham mentioned at the awards celebration event, was the second-longest such run in Missouri high school boys’ soccer in any classification this fall.

The final record equates to an 83.3% winning percentage, just a bit shy of the record 84.1% mark of the 2013 Hornets.

Beyond the team standards reset, several major individual scoring records were rewritten.

Spiced by his record-setting 6-goals outburst in a 6-5 victory over Mexico at Moberly Sept. 18, senior forward Drake Cosgrove surpassed Jon Kline’s prior CHS record of 29 goals in a season in an Oct. 27 3-0 home win over Savannah, netting his 29th and 30th of the year.

Intriguingly, however, in a scenario reminiscent of Major League Baseball’s memorable 1998 home run duel between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa in which each passed the former season record of 61 and Sosa briefly was the record-holder with 66 before McGwire ripped four in the weekend’s final series to set the then-record of 70, Cosgrove didn’t end the season with the record.

With a 5-goals match of his own in the next outing, midfielder-turned-forward Chace Corbin caught Cosgrove at 31 in the district-tournament opener. Cosgrove and then Corbin then both found the back of the net in the tense, double-overtime semifinal thriller Ben Cueni-Smith’s goal won, leaving both Cosgrove and Corbin – who by then had surpassed the team record for assists (previously shared at 18 by Derek Hussey and Mason Baxter) and scoring points (combined goals and assists) – with 32 goals apiece heading into the district-title match.

That contest saw only one goal scored and it came off the foot of Corbin early in the second half, not only giving CHS the title and its deepest state-tourney berth ever, but – when the next match saw the Hornets shut out – left Corbin the sole season record-holder with 33 goals.

In a step away from his personal tradition and preference for focusing on and recognizing team achievements, Cunningham, the Hornets’ coach the past 11 seasons, presented both Corbin and Cosgrove with plaques recognizing their record individual achievements.

Along with his 33 goals, Corbin finished with 20 assists, leaving his record “points” total (two points for each goal and one for an assist) at 86, far exceeding the prior mark of 70 by Kline in 2013. Cosgrove also passed that former standard with 76 points.

Also entering the CHS booters’ record book on the top line during the season was junior forward Sam Reeter when he posted five assists in the season opener, a match in which Cosgrove and Corbin evenly split the Hornets’ eight goals. That is the only time in CHS boys’ soccer history it has had two players each tally four times in the same match.

Joining this year’s team’s winning percentage at No. 2 all-time in Hornets history were the 10 shutouts produced by the defense and goalkeepers Jaxon Albertson and Carson Steele.

Junior Steele picked up his while filling in for briefly-injured third-year starter Albertson for a couple of matches in early September, but otherwise Albertson was the man in net for all 18 matches in the record winning streak. He was credited with nine whitewashes, second-most in a season to Troy Toedebusch in 2012.

Additionally, four CHS players – Corbin, Cosgrove (12), S. Reeter (10), and Cueni-Smith (10) notched double-digits assists, just the second time four Hornets have done that in the same campaign.

The district crown was Chillicothe’s fourth all-time, all achieved since 2014 under Cunningham’s tutelage. This year’s squad finished ranked 10th in Class 2 rankings by Missouri’s coaches association.

Having begun his remarks – following a pre-meal presentation of a special video reminiscence of the season created by Cueni-Smith’s father Buck – with a special “thank you” to the ailing, unofficial “godfather” of soccer in the community Roger Brick, as well as many other expressions of thanks and appreciation, Cunningham wrapped up with a recitation of the many postseason honors accorded 2021 Hornets players.

Not surprisingly, considering their individual statistics and the team’s advancement to state play, Corbin was selected first-team All-State for Class 2 by the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association and Cosgrove got honorable mention.

Corbin was voted the association’s region 4 offensive player of the year and was joined on the all-region team by long-time pitch pal Cosgrove, netminder Albertson, and senior defender Nate King.

Eight CHS players were on the coaches’ all-District 8 team – King, Cosgrove, Corbin and midfielder Ben Cueni-Smith as first-teamers, second-team choices Albertson and midfielder Wyatt Brandsgaard, and honorable mentionees Adams (defender) and S. Reeter (forward).

At the league level, Cunningham proudly pointed out that his team had the largest number of all-Midland Empire Conference team choices, even more than league champ and Class 1 third-place state finisher Maryville or Bishop LeBlond – nine.

Chosen first team were Corbin, Cosgrove, King and Albertson. On the second team were Brandsgaard and Adams and getting honorable mention were senior defender Logan Distler, Cueni-Smith, and S. Reeter.

In addition to the certificates given to the players for those special awards, as well as the presentation of letters to those who earned them, Cunningham also handed out personal gifts to four persons – soccer parents chief organizer Mindy Cosgrove, Litton Stadium maintenance manager Don Murrell, long-time home-match public address announcer Kent Peterson, and team manager Lucie Cosgrove.

As a donation from his own parents, the head coach also presented each team letter-winner with a medal noting a number of the team’s 2021 achievements.