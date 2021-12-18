OUTDOORS with Bill Wehrle: Only one firearms deer season remains

By BILL WEHRLE, C-T/LCL Outdoors Sports Editor

Time is rapidly running out for Missouri firearms deer hunters who haven’t yet taken a deer.

Missouri has five separate firearms deer season each year, but, at this late date, there is only one remaining – an “alternate methods” season that will run from Dec. 25, 2021, through Jan. 4, 2022.

Once that season is over, all that remains for deer hunters is 11 days of the annual archery season, which closes Jan. 15.

The antlerless-only firearms deer season, extended from three to nine days this year, ended Dec. 12.

At the time of this writing, the antlerless season harvest hadn’t been determined, but it appears it will approach last year’s 15,580, which was the highest since the 22,120 antlerless deer checked in during the 2009 season when the antlerless season was 12 days long.

That lengthier season was reduced to just 3 days in 2016 to help counteract the deer population decline caused by the EHD outbreak in 2012.

Now all that remains for Missouri deer hunters, except for less than a month of archery season, is the statewide “alternate methods” season.

“Alternate methods” allowed during this season include almost all methods of harvesting deer except centerfire rifle and/or shotgun. Methods allowed include muzzleloading cap and ball firearms, rifle or handgun, .40 caliber or larger, and hunters may carry a muzzleloading rifle and muzzleloading handgun, including revolvers, at the same time.

Centerfire handguns are also allowed, and must use expanding-type bullets, not full-metal jackets. An “alternate methods” season deer hunter is allowed to carry both a muzzleloading rifle and a centerfire handgun at the same time, and either may be used to dispatch a deer. Carrying both would allow a hunter to utilize a fairly quick follow-up finishing shot if necessary.

Also allowed as “alternate methods” are air-powered guns, .40 caliber or larger, charged only from an external high compression power source, air bows, longbows, compound bows, recurve bows, crossbows, and atlatls.

Antlered and antlerless deer are both legal game during this last deer season, but a Missouri firearms deer hunter is only allowed one antlered deer per year in all seasons combined, but may take another antlered deer during archery season. An antler point restriction applies in many counties; consult the Missouri Department of Conservation’s 2021 fall deer and turkey hunting regulations and information pamphlet to locate these counties (primarily counties in north Missouri outside of CWD management zones).

With deer hunting close to over for the year, Missouri hunters now can switch to other legal game animals and birds, but some of those seasons are also running out of time.

North Zone duck hunters only have 10 days left in this year’s season, although they can move south in Missouri to hunt in the other two zones a while longer. Quail and pheasant seasons will close on Jan. 15 – less than a month from now, leaving only goose, rabbit and squirrel hunting seasons open for a little while longer.

Hunting time is beginning to run down for 2020-21, so don’t pass up an opportunity to get out for some quality time in Missouri’s outdoors before it’s over.

Good hunting!

(Bill Wehrle’s “Outdoors” column appears in the C-T every Saturday and LCL every Monday)