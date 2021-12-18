Southwest Livingston, Polo girls post Dec. 17 prep basketball wins

As reported to C-T

Conference play dominated the area high school basketball action of Friday, Dec. 17, with Carroll-Livingston Activity Association, KCI Conference, and Grand River Conference-East Division matchups included.

(G) Southwest Livingston 40, Breckenridge 9

LUDLOW — Southwest Livingston’s Lady Wildcats spread the scoring around among eight of its 12 players as it strolled to the CLAA home-court victory.

Sharing the team lead in scoring were starter Ilyce Peel and reserve Emalee Granville with seven points each. Alexis Anderson and Kailey Hulett were right behind with six apiece.

With the Breckenridge girls’ roster for the game reduced to only five players, the Lady Bulldogs were limited offensively. Southwest prevented BHS from scoring a field goal until the fourth quarter when Hali Allred finally broke through. Haley Melte then popped in another couple of baskets.

HAMILTON — The Hornets had a very good first half offensively, but couldn’t keep up the pace in their KCI Conference opener.

With seven points each from Bryson Speer and Andrew Rich and another six from Tucker Ross, Hamilton’s boys surged to a 23-17 lead after one period.

Even with West Platte boosting its output in the second stanza, scoring contributions from five players allowed the Hornets to still maintain a lead, albeit cut to a point at 39-38, at halftime.

However, when the Bluejays cranked it up a notch farther in the third period with 23 points, Hamilton couldn’t keep pace, managing only eight markers in the period to drop behind by 13 entering the fourth.

Statistically, the PHS squad was paced by Rich’s total of 23 points, the last eight of which came in the last segment. Jared Potts and Ross finished with 11 each.

West Platte had five scorers reach twin figures, led by 18 from Rowe, who knocked down five 3-pointers.

The girls’ game saw WPHS establish a 17-3 lead after one quarter and never allow the Lady Hornets more than six points in any frame.

Madi Allen’s eight points and Anisten Houghton’ seven paced Penney.

POLO — Despite having offensive woes after a solid first quarter of their GRC-E clash, Polo’s girls got back on the winning track after suffering their first loss of the season three nights earlier at Milan.

With Mary Copeland hitting inside four times and Haley Aubrey popping a pair of 3-pointers in the opening segment, the Lady Panthers seized a 16-6 advantage after eight minutes. However, Polo would manage only 13 points in the next two quarters combined and 22 the rest of the game as the Lady Midgets kept the gap at around 10 or in the low teens.

Copeland netted a game-high 17 points and Aubrey’s four triples gave her 12.

Putnam County’s boys used an 18-4 second period to claim a 36-14 halftime cushion and never were endangered the rest of the way.

Trent Raby’s 14 points paced Polo. A trio of PCHS double-digits scorers was led by Lance Fowler’s 14 markers.