Chillicothe (Mo.) Lady Hornets Can’t Hold Off Strong Foe

Even with a solid veteran core, given the rigor of their schedule, Chillicothe High School’s 2021-22 basketball Lady Hornets didn’t project to make a run at an undefeated season. The fact that they made it through six games with a perfect mark was a noteworthy achievement on its own.

On Saturday, they produced a performance which ultimately might rate as a “win” in their overall resumé, even though it will be in the books as a 56-48 defeat at the hands of Columbia: Hickman.

“I thought we did a really good job of making them play (at) our tempo,” Darren Smith, Lady Hornets head coach, observed after his squad played the big, tall, hot-shooting Class 6 Lady Kewpies (7-1) to a virtual standoff through 3-plus quarters. “They just made a lot of shots.”

In contrast to his pre-game review of three prior Hickman contests, Smith related, uncharacteristically-accurate perimeter shooting by multiple Lady Kewps, especially 6’ junior wing guard Ella Rogers, eventually proved too much to overcome. Rogers pumped in three first-quarter treys and five on the game on her way to 25 points and two freshman guards added a pair of 3-pointers each.

“We just didn’t have an answer for her,” the CHS coach said of Rogers.

While a furious start by senior guard/forward Essie Hicks and strong middle portion of the game by Jolie Bonderer kept Chillicothe right in the thick of things into the fourth quarter, a basketless stretch over 4-plus minutes converted a 1-possession game into an 8-points Hickman lead with under three minutes to play.

The Columbians then made their first four attempts in the “bonus” free-throw situation to salt the game away, eventually gaining an 11-points lead on – appropriately – a Rogers press-break layup in the final 20 seconds before Jessica Reeter’s 3-pointer cut the final margin back to a more-fitting single digits.

The game was one both sides likely came away from feeling good about.

Hickman, starting an all-underclasswomen lineup that included two 6-footers, another at 5’11”, and no one shorter than 5’8”, might have realized a new facet to its offensive game beyond trying to take advantage of its size inside.

Chillicothe, meanwhile, stood up well against the height and strength challenge the Lady Kewpies presented, one they’ll probably face again when they host another Class 6 school – Joplin – Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 21) at about 4:30 p.m., but might not encounter again until possibly the postseason.

“It was a good game for our girls to see some size we haven’t been seeing a lot of,” commented Smith.

Of Joplin, he related, “They are a lot like Hickman, in that they’re long and they’re athletic and they’re strong and they’re physical.”

Seeking to preserve their perfection at least one more game, the Lady Hornets could scarcely have started Saturday’s 2:15 p.m. game any better.

After halting Hickman’s initial possession, a driving Hicks dropped in a 8-foot shot off the window from the middle of the lane not quite a half-minute in.

Hickman matched that 30 seconds later, but J. Reeter set up Hicks for a left-corner triple less than 20 ticks later and Hicks drew a foul and nailed both free throws on the next CHS possession. One second less than two minutes in, Hicks and Chillicothe had seven points and a 7-2 lead.

That’s when both teams flashed their perimeter “chops.”

Rogers rang the bell from each corner in a 75-seconds span to give her team its first lead, 8-7, but lasted barely 20 seconds.

J. Reeter nailed a left-wing 3-ball off a Lucy Reeter pass to put the home team back on top, only to have Rogers answer in kind 45 seconds after that.

Undaunted, CHS matched with L. Reeter setting up Hicks this time the next trip up the floor, regaining the lead at 13-11 with two minutes to go in the opening frame. It would prove to be its last, though.

But the downtown show wasn’t over, however.

After a 90-seconds break between acts, Hickman freshman point guard Jayla Griffith triggered and hit from outside the arc on the left wing, making it 6-straight treys the squads had evenly shared.

When Rogers was clipped on the arm as she released an attempt from the right wing, she received three free throws as compensation for the miss that resulted. She substituted three “makes” from the foul line, sending the Columbia team into the second quarter ahead 17-13.

Rather than be deflated, the Lady Hornets met the task head-on.

Bonderer banked in a driving shot in the paint and J. Reeter netted a layup set up by L. Reeter on a 2-on-1 fast break to knot things at 17 in the first 90 seconds of the second stanza.

Chillicothe subsequently would tie things at 24 on Cali Burkhardt’s left-wing trey which Hicks helped on and, finally, at 26 when, in the first half’s last 20 seconds, sophomore Bonderer, in an isolation play, impressively backed down a defender into the lane on the dribble from the top of the key. Four seconds before the buzzer, her turnaround jumper from six feet away kissed sweetly off the glass and softly through the net.

Although, based on the first half’s give and take, it didn’t seem likely, then Griffith fired in her second trifecta of the day 50 seconds into the second half, it put Hickman ahead for good.

Although CHS twice moved within one over the next 4-plus minutes, a noisy Rogers triple from right of the key and freshman reserve Sy’Rae Stemmons’ banked “3” from the right wing about 45 seconds apart created the game’s first gap of more than six points, 39-32.

While Bonderer and Hicks each hit a deuce in the last 61 seconds of the third quarter to make it a 1-possession game again at the start of the fourth and, in response to a second Stemmons triple, Bonderer’s pull-up trey from atop the key a minute into that stanza made it 42-39, the Lady Hornets never had the ball with a chance to tie after Rogers’ late-third-quarter bomb – the last of her five.

“They hit a lot of 3s at just the right time (for them),” Smith half-muttered. “We’d maybe have the momentum going for us and they’d hit a big shot on their end.

“You give credit where credit is due.”

Having to meet the unexpected challenge of trying to defender the deep outside in addition to handling Hickman’s tall, strong low-post players – something a hustling, alert CHS group did effectively, particularly in the first half, might have taken a physical toll on the Lady Hornets, the coach mused, possibly leading to the fourth-quarter offensive lull which let Hickman get out of reach.

“When you’re playing against somebody who can shoot it like that and has that physicality inside, it takes a lot out of you, trying to guard,” Smith observed.

Statistically, in addition to Rogers’ huge game, Hickman got 10 points from 5’11” sophomore post player Ashton Klusmeyer, nine from reserve Elfrink, and the six each from frosh Griffith and Stemmons.

For Chillicothe, Hicks’ 10 first-quarter tallies led to a team-high 16 points, one more than Bonderer finished with after being scoreless in the first stanza. With her game-closing basket, J. Reeter finished with 10.

Unofficially, Hicks also had a team-most seven rebounds and L. Reeter earned five assists.