Strong Defense, Scoring Balance Lifts Chillicothe (Mo.) HS Boys Past Gallatin

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

TRENTON, Mo. — In the final days of the calendar year, Chillicothe High School’s basketball Hornets evened a score from way back in January and made their Christmas break a bit merrier Tuesday (Dec. 21).

Having lost to Gallatin by 10 on a neutral court last January in a game the Hornets led by one at halftime, a swap of quick, but extensive, first-half scoring runs in Tuesday’s neutral-floor clash at Trenton led to Chillicothe being down to the Bulldogs by seven after an 8-0 GHS spurt bridging halftime. However, the Hornets roused themselves from a 6-plus minutes scoring slumber to rip off a 24-6 surge in just under seven minutes of the third and fourth periods and, behind their tough defense, solid rebounding, and balanced offense, held fast for a 55-44 verdict in the rematch.

The win put the CHS boys, who lost their first two outings of the campaign, above .500 at 4-3 as they concluded the 2021 portion of this season’s schedule.

They’ll return to action Jan. 4 at home against Lawson.

Tuesday’s Chillicothe victory was a combination of seesaw and break-even stretches with the Hornets’ last surge standing up as decisive.

With Gallatin having netted the last four points of the opening half and first four of the second, it gained its widest advantage of the contest, 31-24, barely a minute into the third period.

Neither club scored for nearly the next three minutes, for Chillicothe a famine tacked onto a scoreless last 2:20 of the second quarter.

However, a bucket on a tough shot by the coldest Hornet broke through the scoring ice and the Hornets heated back up quickly.

Beginning with Griff Bonderer’s 15-foot fadeaway jumper from the right side at the 4:04 mark of the third period, CHS put up a whopping 17 points the remainder of the segment and then seven of the first nine in the fourth.

Fellow junior Wyatt Brandsgaard, whose steady production from short, medium and long range led to a team-high 14 points, pulled the Hornets within three with a simple right-side lay-in off Bonderer’s lob feed from the left side – one of his team-leading four assists.

Although Gallatin star Isaac Byrd answered with a short shot in the paint for two of his game-high 20 points, Chillicothe had the scent in its nostrils.

Landon Winder’s right-wing triple – his second of the game – trumped Byrd’s deuce to draw CHS within two and, barely 10 seconds later, after a GHS giveaway, sophomore guard Jackson Trout gave the Hornets their first lead since late in the second quarter when he snapped home a pull-up trey from quarter-court on the left side.

Once again Byrd got into the paint to hit again, restoring his team to the lead by one, but it would be the last time the Bulldogs (7-2) would be on top.

About 25 seconds later, with two defenders sagging back to take away a pass to James Mathew under the basket, Brandsgaard hesitated, but hit, a shot from 10 feet in the late. With 1:45 to go in the third quarter, Chillicothe was in front for keeps.

After Bonderer hit a step-back 16-footer from the left wing with just more than a minute remaining in the frame, the Hornets got the ball back and worked for a final shot of the period. However, inside the last 10 seconds, a mishandling of the ball on the perimeter seemed to preclude that, only to have Bonderer retrieve the ball ahead of two Bulldogs with just enough time to feed Trout in the extreme left corner. Barely ahead of the horn, the sophomore canned the 3-ball for a 41-36 Chillicothe margin going into the fourth period.

The Hornets had possession of the ball to begin the next segment and picked up where they’d left off in the third.

Thirty-five seconds in, Bonderer, who’d been scoreless through almost 2-1/2 periods, drained a step-back “3” from right of the key to make it 10 unanswered CHS points in a span of 2:20.

Even when Gallatin snapped that string, Chillicothe continued to expand its advantage.

Mathew sank a left-side lay-in off Bonderer’s setup at the 5:20 mark of the fourth period and, 10 seconds later, Brandsgaard stole a pass to the wing on the defensive and won the race to the rim at the other end for a 48-37 Hornets lead just over seven minutes after they were seven in arrears.

Although Byrd tried to defibrillate his team’s offense with a deuce and a trey a half-minute apart, cutting the CHS lead to six, the Hornets refused to rattle.

After the next 2-1/2 minutes went by pointlessly, Mathew was fouled to put CHS in the “1-and-1” with 1:52 remaining and the sophomore center coolly sank both ends.

Another Byrd basket balanced that 10 seconds later, but those proved to be the Bulldogs’ last tallies.

The Hornets smoothly broke the GHS press with Brandsgaard sending Winder to the rack for a layup while being fouled. When he completed the “and-1” opportunity with 1:27 to go, the Hornets were in good shape.

With the defense continuing to make it tough for Byrd to find shots, a free throw apiece by Brandsgaard and Winder with just under 40 seconds to play put the cherry atop the whipped cream on CHS’ Tuesday sundae.

The game’s first quarter was a massive dichotomy.

The Hornets scored first on a Trout 16-footer, but Gallatin quickly matched that.

Seventy seconds into the action, Brandsgaard maneuvered nicely from the right block into the paint to net a lefthanded shot from about four feet, igniting a string of 12 CHS points in a row.

Mathew was left unguarded at the top of the key and the 6’4” 10th grader got a friendly bounce off the soft rim to net a trifecta and then followed Winder’s offensive rebound – one of the 6’2” junior’s team-most eight boards – with a pair of foul shots.

Brandsgaard posted up again on the opposite side of the lane and sank another short shot as he stepped into the paint with 4:42 on the clock, making it 11-2 Three-quarters of a minute later, Winder also used the friendly iron to get his trey from atop the key to fall. Three seconds past the mid-point of the opening stanza, Chillicothe led 14-2.

However, after a timeout by Gallatin, the CHS faucet was twisted shut hard and GHS’ was opened.

A trey from the top of the key about 15 seconds after play resumed mushroomed into a skein of 14 Bulldogs points in a row in 2:45, not just erasing Chillicothe’s double-digits lead, but leaving the Hornets behind after one frame, 16-14.

A slower scoring pace in the second stanza eventually saw CHS tie the game on sophomore Alijah Hibner’s three-points play finishing a high-low play with Brandsgaard and again on a Mathew leaner from about nine feet.

When Brandsgaard accepted Mathew’s kick-out pass from the right block and knocked down a trey from the top of the key 2:20 before intermission, CHS had retaken the lead, 24-23. However, Gallatin’s eight points without response both before and after intermission left the Hornets in their deepest hole of the night.

It was one they’d handily climb out of and eventually win going away.

Statistically, Chillicothe had all five starters net at least seven points with three in twin digits. In addition to Brandsgaard’s 14, Mathew tallied 11 and Winder 10. Trout provided eight and Bonderer seven.

A major factor in the Hornets’ point production was hitting 44% (seven of 16) from 3-points range. All five starters had at least one triple with all except Bonderer sinking at least 40% of their tries.

Winder came rather close to a double-double with his eight rebounds as CHS unofficially out-boarded the Bulldogs, 28-25.

While Byrd wound up with 20 points – seven fewer than he had in last season’s matchup with Chillicothe, he had to work extremely hard for them, thanks to Bonderer’s dogged hounding of him everywhere he went on the offensive end and effective anticipatory “help” defense from teammates when Byrd tried to drive to the basket from out high.

Joining him in twin-figures scoring was point guard Peyton Johnson with 13, but he had nine of those 11 in the first quarter when he nailed a pair of 3s.