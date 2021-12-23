Chillicothe Wrestling Hornets Come Away from Moberly Empty-handed, Record-wise

As reported to C-T

MOBERLY — The Chillicothe High School wrestling Hornets didn’t reap any reward, record-wise, from their participation in the Dec. 17-18 2021 Spartans Duals tournament at Moberly – rechristened as the Sam Richardson Invitational this year in memory of the late former Moberly head coach and widely-known wrestling enthusiast/advocate who died from COVID-19 earlier this year, so they’ll hope the experience they gained and the testing-by-fire the individual team members had in the high-quality event will be the longer-term and more-important payoff.

With one of the projected six opposing teams they were ticketed to face in team dual-match competition unable to make it, the Hornets went against four North Central Missouri Conference squads and Jefferson City: Blair Oaks and came away with five defeats, all by double-figure margins. The CHS dual-matches ledger dipped to 3-9 in the process.

Individually at Moberly, had one undefeated participant – junior 195-pounder Brock Miller – and he only competed twice. Three of the five teams they faced did not put a foe on the mat at his weight.

Going 3-1 for Chillicothe were junior Lucas Reynolds at 170 pounds and freshman Bo Smith at 285. The only other Hornet with a winning mark after multiple bouts in the tournament was sophomore Justin Pyle at 145. He went 3-2.

In the team matches, Mexico earned its second win over Chillicothe in as many meetings, winning all six bouts between 120 and 152 pounds by fall to gain a 51-27 decision.

CHS contested victories against the Bulldogs were by freshman 106-pounder Carter Shipers, who pinned his foe in 1:53, junior Dawson Sutton at 160 with a 8-6 decision, and sophomore Brody Cairns at 182 in 2:57. Miller and Lane McCoy received forfeits.

Kirksville doubled up the Hornets 52-26 with four of Chillicothe’s triumphs being contested.

Miller pinned his man in 46 seconds and Reynolds closed his out in 2:22. At 138 pounds, junior Bryce Dominique took a 12-4 major decision and Pyle duplicated that at 145 by a 14-5 margin. Cairns won by forfeit.

The Hornets fell to Moberly 54-30, taking only four contested bouts.

Reynolds finished his opponent at 1:29, Pyle won by fall at 2:40, and Shipers stuck his man after 3:54. Smith required only 28 seconds to defeat his heavyweight foe. Miller again had no opposition.

Another 54-30 final saw Fulton best CHS, this time with only two Chillicotheans prevailing on the mat.

Smith took another first-period win by fall in 1:29 and McCoy ended his 113-pounds bout after 2:46. Getting forfeits were Keyton Warren at 182 pounds, Cairns (in the 170-pounds division) and Miller.

CHS’ Hornets came closest to victory against Blair Oaks, losing 48-34. Chillicothe’s half-dozen bout win included one only by forfeit (Shipers).

On the mat, Miller topped his opponent after 1:12, Reynolds took his in 3:29, Smith prevailed at 3:06, and Dominique pinned his man after 2:37.

Chillicothe’s varsity wrestlers won’t compete again until Saturday, Jan. 8, when they’re in the Crossroads Tournament at Cameron.