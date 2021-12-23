Meadville basketball Lady Eagles knocked from perfect perch

As reported to C-T

A week after tasting their first defeat of the season, Polo High School’s basketball Lady Panthers crashed the Meadville Lady Eagles’ unbeaten party Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Winners their first eight times on the court in 2021-21, MHS’ girls were overwhelmed in the first two quarters by the PHS 1-2 punch of Hanna Vaught and Mary Copeland, being doubled up 36-18 before making the final score a bit more respectable with a better second half defensively. Still, the 50-39 final was relatively emphatic.

Elsewhere between Dec. 17 and 22, Southwest Livingston swept its Carroll-Livingston Activity Association pair from visiting Breckenridge, Braymer’s ladies topped Brashear, Polo’s girls rebounded from that first setback to beat Putnam County, and the Polo boys knocked off Meadville with a late comeback.

At Kansas City in the “Twelve Courts of Christmas” event at Hy-Vee Arena, a bad second period derailed the Hamilton boys’ chances.

Up 18-13 after one quarter thanks to a diversified attack, the Hornets (3-5) were outscored 21-5 in the second segment and never could recover.

Andrew Rich’s 17 points led by PHS scoring with Bryson Speer contributing 10.

Next for Hamilton’s boys and girls will be Jan. 7 conference play at North Platte.

At Trenton, Polo’s Vaught began a 21-points night with seven first-frame points, leading the Lady Panthers (7-1) to a 17-8 margin.

She continued to torment in the second quarter, tacking on another six, while post player Copeland went off for five baskets.

With the 18-points lead at the break, Polo had command and easily coasted to the finish line in front.

In addition to Vaught’s 21 points, Copeland tossed in 14 in the PHS girls’ second-straight win after their lone loss to Milan.

Meadville’s girls had three scorers in dual digits, but no one with more than 11 points. Korrie Holcer had that number with both Maggie McLain and Kendra Myers netting 10.

Following that contest, the Eagles had their own comedown, charging to as much as a 6-points lead after trailing by six at halftime, only to wobble to the wire a 41-40 loser to Polo when the Panthers used an offensive rebound with a couple of seconds left to draw a foul and hit the winning free throw.

Ahead by six after each of the first two quarters, the Panthers (4-4) were down 40-34 late when top gun Trent Raby connected twice on pull-up triples from quarter-court on the right side to level things at 40-40.

After each side was unsuccessful in snapping the deadlock inside the last minute of regulation time, a pull-up floater at the foul line by T. Raby drew iron with five seconds left. However, teammate Gage Gilbert, with only two prior points, crashed the glass and snared the rebound. As he attempted a putback, he was fouled with 2-plus seconds on the clock.

Although only his second free throw fell through, it gave Polo the win when MHS could not get a last shot off before the final horn.

Statistically, T. Raby found the target four times each from inside and outside the arc to give himself a game-high 20 points. For Meadville, only Riley Ryan reached twin figures, netting 11 points – eight of them before halftime as he kept his team in it.

Both MHS squads have one more 2021 game to play, hooking up with St. Joseph Christian Thursday, Dec. 30, for girls’ and boys’ contests in the inaugural “Twelve Courts of Christmas” shootout at Hy-Vee Arena (formerly Kemper Arena) in Kansas City. The girls’ contest will be at 2 p.m. and boys’ at 4.

Next for Polo will be home contests with Maysville Jan. 4.

At KC Tuesday, Braymer’s girls (4-3) could not control the North Andrew offense as the Lady Cardinals scored the runaway win. Karissa Rogers came off the bench to pace the Lady ’Cats offense with nine points.

No information other than the final score was received or available on the loss by the Bobcats (4-3).

Braymer starts 2022 play on Jan. 4 with a trip to Plattsburg.

At Trenton, Southwest’s girls and boys both came up on the short end. Again, no specifics on the boys’ play were reported. The SLHS boys sank to 2-4 overall.

The Lady Wildcats (2-3) skidded into a 21-4 ditch after one quarter and never mounted a challenge. Kyley Magers’ 25 points powered AHS, while Southwest’s girls were topped by six from Emalee Granville.

Southwest Livingston starts the new calendar year Thursday, Jan. 6, hosting Higbee.

Also at Trenton, Braymer’s Lady ’Cats overcame a sluggish start to lead 19-18 at halftime and eventually dominate the last stanza 17-8 to win comfortably.

Forward Emma Hall led the winners’ scoring with 16 points, all in the first three stanzas. Raylee Hawkins tacked on 15, a dozen after halftime.

(B) Southwest Livingston 49, Breckenridge 36

LUDLOW — Southwest Livingston’s Lady Wildcats spread the scoring among eight players as it strolled to the CLAA home-court victory.

Sharing the team lead in scoring were starter Ilyce Peel and reserve Emalee Granville with seven points each. Alexis Anderson and Kailey Hulett were right behind with six apiece.

With the Breckenridge girls’ roster for the game reduced to only five players, the Lady Bulldogs were limited offensively. Southwest prevented BHS from scoring a field goal until the fourth quarter when Hali Allred finally broke through. Haley Melte then popped in another couple of baskets.

No detailed information was received on the SLHS boys’ triumph.

HAMILTON — The Hornets had a very good first half offensively, but couldn’t keep up the pace in their KCI Conference opener.

With seven points each from Bryson Speer and Andrew Rich and another six from Tucker Ross, Hamilton’s boys surged to a 23-17 lead after one period.

Even with West Platte boosting its output in the second stanza, scoring contributions from five players allowed the Hornets to still maintain a lead, albeit cut to a point at 39-38, at halftime.

However, when the Bluejays cranked it up a notch farther in the third period with 23 points, Hamilton couldn’t keep pace.

Statistically, the Penney squad was paced by Rich’s total of 23 points, the last eight of which came in the last segment. Jared Potts and Ross finished with 11 each.

West Platte had five scorers reach twin figures, led by 18 from Rowe, who knocked down five 3-pointers.

The girls’ game saw WPHS establish a 17-3 lead after one quarter and never allow the Lady Hornets more than six points in any frame.

Madi Allen’s eight points and Anisten Houghton’ seven paced Penney.

POLO — Despite having offensive woes after a solid first quarter, Polo’s girls got back on the winning track after suffering their first loss of the season three nights earlier at Milan.

With Copeland hitting inside four times and Haley Aubrey popping a pair of 3-pointers in the opening segment, the Lady Panthers seized a 16-6 advantage after eight minutes. However, Polo would manage only 22 the rest of the game as the Lady Midgets kept the gap at around 10 or in the low teens.

Copeland netted a game-high 17 points and Aubrey’s four triples gave her 12.

Putnam County’s boys used an 18-4 second period to claim a 36-14 halftime cushion and never were endangered the rest of the way.

T. Raby’s 14 points paced Polo. A trio of PCHS double-digits scorers was led by Lance Fowler’s 14 markers.-