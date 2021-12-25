OUTDOORS with Bill Wehrle: Antlerless Deer Harvest Less Than Last Year’s

By BILL WEHRLE, C-T/LCL Outdoors Sports Editor

Despite the lengthening of this year’s antlerless-only firearms deer season to nine days from the three days it’s been allowed since 2016, the final antlerless deer harvest total was down just over 600 deer from the 15,620 taken in 2020’s 3-day season.

Except for last year, the 14,896 antlerless deer checked in this year was higher than any other year since 2012, when 15,129 antlerless deer were taken.

The antlerless season was lengthened this year to allow a greater harvest since Missouri’s deer population has rebounded from a decline created by an EHD outbreak in 2012-13.

The top three Missouri counties in harvesting antlerless deer this year were Callaway with 467, Pike with 376, and Morgan with 354. Regional counties were led by Daviess with 186, Linn with 185, and Carroll with 173. The top three counties statewide are all south Missouri counties that routinely check in almost three times as many deer than local area counties.

With the closing of the antlerless season, Missouri firearms deer hunters have only an 11-day “alternate methods” season remaining for this year, beginning Christmas Day and ending on Jan. 4.

The archery deer (and turkey) season will remain open through Jan. 15. So far, archery hunters are doing quite well, with the number of archery taken deer already checked in above 50,000, with a possibility of reaching last year’s all-time record archery-taken total of 67,180.

The Missouri Department of Conservation already has announced next year’s deer and turkey season dates, in plenty of time for hunters to begin making hunting trip plans for the 2022 seasons.

There were virtually no changes in season lengths or time of year. The deer and turkey archery season will run from Sept. 15-Nov. 11, close briefly for the November firearms deer season, and reopen Nov. 23 to run through Jan. 15, 2023.

There will again be five portions of firearms deer season, beginning with an early youth season Oct. 29-30, followed by the general November season Nov. 12-22, a late youth season Nov. 25-27, an antlerless season December 3-11, and ending with an alternate methods season Dec. 24, 2022-Jan. 3, 2023.

The 2022 turkey seasons will begin with a spring youth season April 9-10, followed by the “regular” spring season April 18-May 8. The fall firearms season will run the entire month of October again. Archery turkey season coincides with archery deer season.

Details on hunting regulations, harvest limits, allowed methods, required permits, and other related information will be available online and in the MDC’s 2022 Spring Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet and 2022 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet prior to the related seasons.

With duck season here in the North Zone closing on Dec. 28, and only a couple of weeks left for quail and pheasant seasons, hunting here in north Missouri is beginning to come to a close for 2021.

We still have goose season until Feb. 6, and a light goose season following that, plus furbearer and varmint seasons, and squirrels and rabbits until Feb. 15, so there’s still plenty to do outdoors

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you all, and good hunting!

