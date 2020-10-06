Host Chillicothe (Mo.) Tennis Girls Dispatch Cameron in District Opener

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — While their opponent hasn’t been publicized yet – it’s likely to be northern neighbor Trenton, the tennis Lady Hornets of Chillicothe (Mo.) HS will play for the 2020 Class 1 District 15 Tournament team championship at home today (Tuesday, Oct. 6).

That’s the result of the Lady Hornets quick dissembling of Cameron 5-0 in the 4-teams tourney’s semifinal round at home Monday.

In the pro-8 scoring-format doubles that began the match, Chillicothe lost no more than three games to quickly assume a 3-0 lead in matches.

Then, in the best-of-3-sets singles play, top Lady Hornet Delaney May and No. 4 Leah Lourenco rapidly ran off 6-1, 6-0 triumphs that gave the hosts an insurmountable 5-0 lead. Under Missouri high school postseason procedures, all remaining uncompleted matches were immediately halted.

If Chillicothe and Trenton, which hosted Kirksville Monday (no results were reported or could be located online), do indeed meet for the district team crown at 4 p.m. today – CHS would host Kirksville, if it knocked off THS’ Lady Bulldogs, it will be their third dual match of the season.

CHS prevailed 7-2 at home early in the season, but a recent rematch at Trenton went the Lady Hornets’ way by only a 5-4 margin. Trenton is led by District 15 singles champion Lexi Gott.

In Monday’s action at Chillicothe’s Daryl Danner Memorial Park courts, the top doubles position set was won by seniors May and Megan Sisson 8-2 over McKenzie Williams and Mattison Burton.

In No. 2 position, Lady Hornets sophomore Cami Carpenter combined with junior Lourenco to rout Serenity Burge and Cali Teel 8-1.

The No. 3 play was taken by the hosts’ Rylee Washburn, a freshman, and junior Olivia Anderson 8-2 over Joy Collins and Carly Carman.

May’s No. 1 singles verdict came at Williams’ expense, while Lourenco took the joy out of Collins in straight sets.

The dual-match win assured Chillicothe of no worse than a .500 season in team competition this fall. The Lady Hornets take a 6-5 match record into the district final.

The district team champion will become one of 16 teams on the Class 1 state tournament team bracket. The first two rounds of state team play are grouped into four, 4-teams “sectional tournaments” from which each survivor advances to the state semifinals.

The 2-rounds sectional tourneys are to be played early next week (Oct. 12 or 13). The host for the sectional in which Chillicothe, should it qualify, would play will be the District 13 champion - likely unbeaten Odessa.

Volleyball Lady Hornets ignore hiccup, crush visiting Trenton Monday

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Chillicothe (Mo.) HS’ volleyball Lady Hornets were uneven in their performance during the first half of their home, non-conference match with neighbor Trenton Monday. Once they got back on track, however, they showed the same dominance of the Lady Bulldogs as they had in their season-opening, straight-games victory at Trenton.

The Lady Hornets (4-5) started and finished strong with a 25-12 game-1 margin of victory and consecutive 25-14 verdicts to close out the win, rendering their 24-26 loss in game two inconsequential.

The match saw CHS senior Maya Snyder continue her strong all-around play. She notched a team-high 13 “kills” (spikes), but also had nine assists and eight “digs.”

Sharing the spotlight with her were a junior, Essie Hicks, and sophomore, Jessica Reeter.

Hicks served 16 winning points in the match, including nine in a row in the final game. She also made a team-high 10 digs and had seven “kills.”

Reeter set up 20 winning shots for teammates and also had 10 winning service points, CHS coach Bob Long reports.

Gracie West matched Hicks’ spikes total, while freshman Delanie Kieffer equaled Snyder’s eight “digs.”

The Chillicothe volleyball girls are to host St. Joseph: Lafayette Wednesday in a previously-pandemic-postponed Midland Empire Conference match.

Monday’s development-level action also went to Chillicothe. The junior-varsity Lady Hornets won 25-17, 25-14 and the freshman/“C” team 25-11, 25-9.

For the jayvees, Halle Hill led with 11 assists, while Trista Tipton served seven winning points and Claire Walker had five “kills.”

For the frosh/“C” teamers, the highlight was Madison Albaugh serving the final 20 points of the match after Trenton had earned a 9-5 lead. Delanie Clements had 13 service points for CHS in the first game, Long notes.